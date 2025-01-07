Task Force makes big bust – Meth, guns, cash seized on Crouch Rd. Published 1:05 pm Tuesday, January 7, 2025

1 of 1

A traffic stop on New Year’s Eve resulted in one of the most significant drug-related arrests in recent months for the Narcotics Division of the Panola County Sheriff’s Department.

“This was a big bust, and took a lot of drugs off the streets,” Sheriff Shane Phelps said Monday. “Our guys worked on this case for a long time and are still working on it.”

Arrested was James Daugherty, 57, of Batesville. He is charged with multiple drug and gun offenses, including possession of a stolen firearm.

Deputies found a controlled substance and an illegally possessed gun during the traffic stop and obtained a search warrant for his residence.

Daugherty is alleged to have been in possession of 888 grams of methamphetamine, 544 grams of marijuana, and eight firearms at his house on Crouch Road.

Also recovered from the residence was a large amount of cash that investigators believe to be drug-related money. The case remains under investigation and Phelps said additional charges may be forthcoming.