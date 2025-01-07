NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, January 8
Published 9:26 pm Tuesday, January 7, 2025
In a Wednesday NBA schedule that features plenty of exciting matchups, the Washington Wizards versus the Philadelphia 76ers is a game to watch.
Trying to get an edge in betting on the NBA? Check out our detailed examination of the game predictions for all of the major matchups today below.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – January 8
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Washington Wizards
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Spread: Cavaliers -1.5
- Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 1.8 points)
- Total: 227.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (225.1 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV Channel: ESPN, FDSOH, and FDSOK
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Indiana Pacers vs. Chicago Bulls
- Spread: Pacers -4.5
- Spread Pick: Pacers (Projected to win by 4.6 points)
- Total: 241.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (235 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV Channel: CHSN and FDSIN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Brooklyn Nets vs. Detroit Pistons
- Spread: Pistons -6.5
- Spread Pick: Pistons (Projected to win by 0.7 points)
- Total: 215.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (223.3 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV Channel: YES and FDSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New York Knicks vs. Toronto Raptors
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV Channel: MSG and TSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, and Gulf Coast Sports
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Clippers
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV Channel: ALT and FDSSC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Milwaukee Bucks vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Spread: Bucks -5.5
- Spread Pick: Bucks (Projected to win by 5 points)
- Total: 224.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (222.7 total projected points)
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV Channel: ESPN, FDSWI, and FDSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
