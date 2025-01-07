January 7 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 3:22 am Tuesday, January 7, 2025

Tuesday’s NHL slate has plenty of exciting matchups on the docket. Among those contests is the Carolina Hurricanes squaring off against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

How to watch all the games in the NHL on Tuesday is available here.

How to Watch January 7 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream Carolina Hurricanes @ Tampa Bay Lightning 7 p.m. ET FDSSUN Fubo Ottawa Senators @ Detroit Red Wings 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Edmonton Oilers @ Boston Bruins 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Columbus Blue Jackets @ Pittsburgh Penguins 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Dallas Stars @ New York Rangers 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Toronto Maple Leafs @ Philadelphia Flyers 7:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Nashville Predators @ Winnipeg Jets 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ St. Louis Blues @ Minnesota Wild 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Calgary Flames @ Anaheim Ducks 10 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Vegas Golden Knights @ San Jose Sharks 10:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.

