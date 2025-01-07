How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Tuesday, January 7 Published 8:43 am Tuesday, January 7, 2025

The Tennessee Volunteers versus the Florida Gators is one of five games on the Tuesday college basketball slate that has an SEC team in action.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s SEC Games

No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats at Georgia Bulldogs

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers at No. 8 Florida Gators

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 14 Mississippi State Bulldogs at Vanderbilt Commodores

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

LSU Tigers at Missouri Tigers

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 2 Auburn Tigers at Texas Longhorns

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

