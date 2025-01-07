How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Tuesday, January 7

Published 8:43 am Tuesday, January 7, 2025

By Data Skrive

The Tennessee Volunteers versus the Florida Gators is one of five games on the Tuesday college basketball slate that has an SEC team in action.

Today’s SEC Games

No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats at Georgia Bulldogs

No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers at No. 8 Florida Gators

No. 14 Mississippi State Bulldogs at Vanderbilt Commodores

LSU Tigers at Missouri Tigers

No. 2 Auburn Tigers at Texas Longhorns

