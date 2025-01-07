Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Tickets Available – Monday, Jan. 20 Published 4:33 am Tuesday, January 7, 2025

On Monday, January 20, 2025, the Memphis Grizzlies (24-13) take on the Minnesota Timberwolves (18-17) at 2:30 PM ET on TNT and FDSSE.

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Game Info & Tickets

Date: Monday, January 20, 2025

Monday, January 20, 2025 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: TNT and FDSSE

TNT and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Max Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

FedExForum Favorite: –

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves 2024-25 Stats

Grizzlies Timberwolves 123.1 Points Avg. 109.2 114.7 Points Allowed Avg. 108 48.2% Field Goal % 45.8% 36.9% Three Point % 37.9%

Grizzlies’ Top Players

Jaren Jackson Jr. averages 22.7 points per game and adds 6.4 rebounds and two assists for the Grizzlies.

Scotty Pippen Jr. contributes with 11 points, 4.9 assists and 3.5 rebounds a game, and Santi Aldama adds 13 points, three assists and 7.3 rebounds per outing.

Jaylen Wells is the top active three-point shooter for the Grizzlies, knocking down 1.9 per game.

Jackson averages 1.5 steals and 1.6 blocks per game.

Timberwolves’ Top Players

Anthony Edwards tallies 25.6 points per game. He also adds 5.7 rebounds per outing and 4.1 assists per contest.

This season, Rudy Gobert is averaging 10.1 points, 1.6 assists and 10.5 rebounds per game.

Julius Randle also adds 19.6 points, 4.5 assists and 6.9 rebounds per game.

Edwards makes 4.2 treys per game.

The Timberwolves’ defensive efforts get a boost from Jaden McDaniels (1.4 steals per game) and Gobert (1.4 blocks per game).

Grizzlies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 1/9 Rockets – Home – 1/11 Timberwolves – Away – 1/13 Rockets – Away – 1/15 Spurs – Away – 1/17 Spurs – Away – 1/20 Timberwolves – Home – 1/22 Hornets – Home – 1/24 Pelicans – Home – 1/25 Jazz – Home – 1/27 Knicks – Away – 1/30 Rockets – Home –

Timberwolves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 1/11 Grizzlies – Home – 1/13 Wizards – Away – 1/15 Warriors – Home – 1/17 Knicks – Away – 1/18 Cavaliers – Home – 1/20 Grizzlies – Away – 1/22 Mavericks – Away – 1/25 Nuggets – Home – 1/27 Hawks – Home – 1/29 Suns – Away – 1/30 Jazz – Away –

