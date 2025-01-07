Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Tickets Available – Monday, Jan. 20
Published 4:33 am Tuesday, January 7, 2025
On Monday, January 20, 2025, the Memphis Grizzlies (24-13) take on the Minnesota Timberwolves (18-17) at 2:30 PM ET on TNT and FDSSE.
Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Game Info & Tickets
- Date: Monday, January 20, 2025
- Time: 2:30 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: TNT and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Venue: FedExForum
- Favorite: –
Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves 2024-25 Stats
|Grizzlies
|Timberwolves
|123.1
|Points Avg.
|109.2
|114.7
|Points Allowed Avg.
|108
|48.2%
|Field Goal %
|45.8%
|36.9%
|Three Point %
|37.9%
Grizzlies’ Top Players
- Jaren Jackson Jr. averages 22.7 points per game and adds 6.4 rebounds and two assists for the Grizzlies.
- Scotty Pippen Jr. contributes with 11 points, 4.9 assists and 3.5 rebounds a game, and Santi Aldama adds 13 points, three assists and 7.3 rebounds per outing.
- Jaylen Wells is the top active three-point shooter for the Grizzlies, knocking down 1.9 per game.
- Jackson averages 1.5 steals and 1.6 blocks per game.
Timberwolves’ Top Players
- Anthony Edwards tallies 25.6 points per game. He also adds 5.7 rebounds per outing and 4.1 assists per contest.
- This season, Rudy Gobert is averaging 10.1 points, 1.6 assists and 10.5 rebounds per game.
- Julius Randle also adds 19.6 points, 4.5 assists and 6.9 rebounds per game.
- Edwards makes 4.2 treys per game.
- The Timberwolves’ defensive efforts get a boost from Jaden McDaniels (1.4 steals per game) and Gobert (1.4 blocks per game).
Grizzlies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|1/9
|Rockets
|–
|Home
|–
|1/11
|Timberwolves
|–
|Away
|–
|1/13
|Rockets
|–
|Away
|–
|1/15
|Spurs
|–
|Away
|–
|1/17
|Spurs
|–
|Away
|–
|1/20
|Timberwolves
|–
|Home
|–
|1/22
|Hornets
|–
|Home
|–
|1/24
|Pelicans
|–
|Home
|–
|1/25
|Jazz
|–
|Home
|–
|1/27
|Knicks
|–
|Away
|–
|1/30
|Rockets
|–
|Home
|–
Timberwolves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|1/11
|Grizzlies
|–
|Home
|–
|1/13
|Wizards
|–
|Away
|–
|1/15
|Warriors
|–
|Home
|–
|1/17
|Knicks
|–
|Away
|–
|1/18
|Cavaliers
|–
|Home
|–
|1/20
|Grizzlies
|–
|Away
|–
|1/22
|Mavericks
|–
|Away
|–
|1/25
|Nuggets
|–
|Home
|–
|1/27
|Hawks
|–
|Home
|–
|1/29
|Suns
|–
|Away
|–
|1/30
|Jazz
|–
|Away
|–
