Published 12:47 am Tuesday, January 7, 2025

By Data Skrive

College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, January 7

The Tulane Green Wave versus the UAB Blazers is one of many solid options on Tuesday in AAC play. To help you, we’re providing picks against the spread!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

AAC Picks ATS Today

Place your bets on any men's college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Pick: Tulane +8.5 vs. UAB

  • Matchup: Tulane Green Wave at UAB Blazers
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: UAB by 4.1 points (Bet on BetMGM)
  • Spread: UAB -8.5
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Date: January 7
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

Bet on this or any men's college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Pick: Tulsa +5 vs. UTSA

  • Matchup: Tulsa Golden Hurricane at UTSA Roadrunners
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: UTSA by 4.7 points (Bet on BetMGM)
  • Spread: UTSA -5
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Date: January 7
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

Bet on this or any men's college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

