College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, January 7 Published 12:47 am Tuesday, January 7, 2025

The Tulane Green Wave versus the UAB Blazers is one of many solid options on Tuesday in AAC play. To help you, we’re providing picks against the spread!

AAC Picks ATS Today

Pick: Tulane +8.5 vs. UAB

Matchup: Tulane Green Wave at UAB Blazers

Projected Favorite & Spread: UAB by 4.1 points

UAB by 4.1 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: UAB -8.5

UAB -8.5 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: January 7

January 7 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+



Pick: Tulsa +5 vs. UTSA

Matchup: Tulsa Golden Hurricane at UTSA Roadrunners

Projected Favorite & Spread: UTSA by 4.7 points

UTSA by 4.7 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: UTSA -5

UTSA -5 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: January 7

January 7 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+



