Buy Tickets for Winnipeg Jets vs. Nashville Predators on January 7

The Winnipeg Jets’ Joshua Morrissey and the Nashville Predators’ Ryan O’Reilly will be two of the best players to keep an eye on when these teams face off on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, at Canada Life Centre.

Jets vs. Predators Game Information

Players to Watch

Jets Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Kyle Connor 41 22 30 52 Mark Scheifele 41 23 23 46 Joshua Morrissey 41 4 33 37 Gabriel Vilardi 41 18 18 36 Nikolaj Ehlers 32 12 21 33 Predators Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Filip Forsberg 40 9 24 33 Jonathan Marchessault 40 14 15 29 Roman Josi 36 7 18 25 Ryan O’Reilly 37 12 13 25 Steven Stamkos 40 12 13 25

Jets vs. Predators Stat Comparison

The Jets offense’s 147 total goals (3.6 per game) are ranked second in the league this year.

Winnipeg has given up the third-fewest goals in NHL play this season, 104 (2.5 per game).

The Jets’ 31.45% power-play conversion rate leads the league.

The Predators have the NHL’s 32nd-ranked scoring offense (98 total goals, 2.4 per game).

Nashville has allowed 3.1 goals per game, and 123 total, which ranks 16th among all NHL teams.

The Predators’ power-play conversion rate (19.82%) ranks 20th in the league.

