Buy Tickets for Winnipeg Jets vs. Nashville Predators on January 7
Published 4:51 am Tuesday, January 7, 2025
The Winnipeg Jets’ Joshua Morrissey and the Nashville Predators’ Ryan O’Reilly will be two of the best players to keep an eye on when these teams face off on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, at Canada Life Centre.
Jets vs. Predators Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 7
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Jets (-148)
- Total: 5.5
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)!
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Players to Watch
|Jets Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Kyle Connor
|41
|22
|30
|52
|Mark Scheifele
|41
|23
|23
|46
|Joshua Morrissey
|41
|4
|33
|37
|Gabriel Vilardi
|41
|18
|18
|36
|Nikolaj Ehlers
|32
|12
|21
|33
|Predators Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Filip Forsberg
|40
|9
|24
|33
|Jonathan Marchessault
|40
|14
|15
|29
|Roman Josi
|36
|7
|18
|25
|Ryan O’Reilly
|37
|12
|13
|25
|Steven Stamkos
|40
|12
|13
|25
Jets vs. Predators Stat Comparison
- The Jets offense’s 147 total goals (3.6 per game) are ranked second in the league this year.
- Winnipeg has given up the third-fewest goals in NHL play this season, 104 (2.5 per game).
- The Jets’ 31.45% power-play conversion rate leads the league.
- The Predators have the NHL’s 32nd-ranked scoring offense (98 total goals, 2.4 per game).
- Nashville has allowed 3.1 goals per game, and 123 total, which ranks 16th among all NHL teams.
- The Predators’ power-play conversion rate (19.82%) ranks 20th in the league.
