Arkansas vs. Ole Miss Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – January 8 Published 4:48 pm Tuesday, January 7, 2025

Wednesday’s game between the Arkansas Razorbacks (11-3, 0-1 SEC) and No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels (12-2, 1-0 SEC) going head to head at Bud Walton Arena has a projected final score of 73-72 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Arkansas, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on January 8.

Based on our computer prediction, Ole Miss is projected to cover the spread (2.5) against Arkansas. The two teams are projected to go under the 147.5 total.

Email newsletter signup

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Arkansas vs. Ole Miss Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, January 8, 2025

Wednesday, January 8, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas Venue: Bud Walton Arena

Bud Walton Arena Line: Arkansas -2.5

Arkansas -2.5 Point total: 147.5

147.5 Moneyline (to win): Arkansas -154, Ole Miss +128

Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Arkansas vs. Ole Miss Score Prediction

Prediction:

Arkansas 73, Ole Miss 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Arkansas vs. Ole Miss

Pick ATS: Ole Miss (+2.5)

Ole Miss (+2.5) Pick OU: Under (147.5)

Arkansas is 5-9-0 against the spread, while Ole Miss’ ATS record this season is 9-5-0. Both the Razorbacks and the Rebels are 6-8-0 in terms of going over the point total in their games this season. The teams score an average of 160 points per game, 12.5 more points than this matchup’s total. Arkansas is 3-7 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 contests, while Ole Miss has gone 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Arkansas Performance Insights

The Razorbacks are outscoring opponents by 14.2 points per game with a +198 scoring differential overall. They put up 80.4 points per game (71st in college basketball) and give up 66.2 per contest (56th in college basketball).

Arkansas comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 3.2 boards. It is pulling down 32.4 rebounds per game (217th in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 29.2 per outing.

Arkansas makes 7.9 three-pointers per game (177th in college basketball) at a 35.4% rate (101st in college basketball), compared to the 7.4 its opponents make while shooting 29.6% from deep.

The Razorbacks rank 71st in college basketball by averaging 102.0 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 44th in college basketball, allowing 84.0 points per 100 possessions.

Arkansas has committed 1.2 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 12.1 (241st in college basketball action) while forcing 13.3 (82nd in college basketball).

Ole Miss Performance Insights

The Rebels’ +211 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 15.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 79.6 points per game (84th in college basketball) while giving up 64.5 per outing (33rd in college basketball).

The 31.6 rebounds per game Ole Miss accumulates rank 260th in the nation. Their opponents record 31.0.

Ole Miss makes 9.0 three-pointers per game (85th in college basketball), 1.6 more than its opponents.

Ole Miss has committed 6.5 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 8.9 (seventh in college basketball) while forcing 15.4 (19th in college basketball).

Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: