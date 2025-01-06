Where to Watch Winnipeg Jets vs. Nashville Predators on TV or Streaming Live – January 7 Published 7:24 pm Monday, January 6, 2025

The Tuesday NHL schedule features the Winnipeg Jets (27-12-2) hosting the Nashville Predators (13-20-7) at Canada Life Centre, starting at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The Jets sit in second place and the Predators are 14th in the Western Conference.

Jets vs. Predators Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 7, 2025

Tuesday, January 7, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Winnipeg, Manitoba

Winnipeg, Manitoba Arena: Canada Life Centre

Canada Life Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Jets’ Top Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways F Kyle Connor 41 22 30 52 42 15 F Mark Scheifele 41 23 23 46 54 14 D Joshua Morrissey 41 4 33 37 38 16 F Gabriel Vilardi 41 18 18 36 22 16 F Nikolaj Ehlers 32 12 21 33 27 7

Jets Stat Rankings

Goals: 3.59 (3rd)

3.59 (3rd) Goals Allowed: 2.54 (3rd)

2.54 (3rd) Shots: 28.2 (18th)

28.2 (18th) Shots Allowed: 29.2 (22nd)

29.2 (22nd) Power Play %: 31.45 (1st)

31.45 (1st) Penalty Kill %: 77.57 (22nd)

Jets’ Upcoming Schedule

January 7 vs. Predators: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) January 10 vs. Kings: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) January 11 vs. Avalanche: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) January 14 vs. Canucks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 16 vs. Kraken: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 18 vs. Flames: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 20 at Utah Hockey Club: 9:30 PM ET on ESPN+

9:30 PM ET on ESPN+ January 22 at Avalanche: 9:30 PM ET on ESPN+

9:30 PM ET on ESPN+ January 24 vs. Utah Hockey Club: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 26 vs. Flames: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+

6:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 28 at Canadiens: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 30 at Bruins: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 1 at Capitals: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 4 vs. Hurricanes: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 7 vs. Islanders: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 22 at Blues: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 24 vs. Sharks: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+

7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ February 26 at Senators: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 27 at Predators: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 1 vs. Flyers: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

Predators’ Top Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways F Filip Forsberg 40 9 24 33 59 25 F Jonathan Marchessault 40 14 15 29 54 5 F Ryan O’Reilly 37 12 13 25 28 15 F Steven Stamkos 40 12 13 25 22 10 D Roman Josi 36 7 18 25 56 20

Predators Stat Rankings

Goals: 2.45 (32nd)

2.45 (32nd) Goals Allowed: 3.08 (17th)

3.08 (17th) Shots: 29.1 (12th)

29.1 (12th) Shots Allowed: 29.6 (27th)

29.6 (27th) Power Play %: 19.82 (20th)

19.82 (20th) Penalty Kill %: 84.68 (3rd)

Predators’ Upcoming Schedule

January 7 at Jets: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) January 11 vs. Capitals: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) January 14 vs. Golden Knights: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 16 vs. Blackhawks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 18 vs. Wild: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 21 vs. Sharks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 23 at Sharks: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+

10:30 PM ET on ESPN+ January 25 at Ducks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+

10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 29 vs. Canucks: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+

9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 31 at Sabres: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 1 at Penguins: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 3 vs. Senators: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+

7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ February 7 at Blackhawks: 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+

8:30 PM ET on ESPN+ February 8 vs. Sabres: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 22 vs. Avalanche: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+

6:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 23 vs. Devils: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+

6:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 25 vs. Panthers: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 27 vs. Jets: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 1 at Islanders: 12:30 PM ET on ESPN+

12:30 PM ET on ESPN+ March 2 at Rangers: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

