Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Monday, January 6

Ranked squads are on the Monday college basketball schedule in one game, the TCU Horned Frogs playing the Houston Cougars. Wanting against-the-spread picks for each matchup? Continue reading.

AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today

No. 14 Houston Cougars vs. TCU Horned Frogs

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Houston 75, TCU 60

Houston 75, TCU 60 Projected Favorite: Houston by 14.3 points

Houston by 14.3 points Pick ATS: TCU (+19.5)

Key Facts

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Fertitta Center

Fertitta Center TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

