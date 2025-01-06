Published 4:24 pm Monday, January 6, 2025

Tom Thorpe, 80, passed away Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024, at his home in Pope.

A memorial service for Tom was held Saturday, Dec. 28, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with Bro. Joe May officiating.

Tom was born on June 14, 1944, to the late Eugene Thorpe and Eleanor Irvin in Memphis. He devoted a remarkable 40 years of his life to the Burlington Northern Railroad, where he worked as an electrician. Beyond his professional life, Tom was well known for his passion for Ole Miss football, proudly cheering for his team with unwavering loyalty. He also found joy in the great outdoors, particularly through fishing, especially at Enid Lake. His greatest pleasure was supporting Emy Cay and Ellie in all of their pursuits, whether it was basketball, dance, softball, cheerleading, or any other endeavors that brought them happiness, brought him happiness.

The family Tom leaves behind to cherish his memory include his precious wife, Gay Thorpe of Pope; his two children, Amy Donaldson (John) of Charleston, and Todd Holcomb of Fayetteville, AR; one sister, Linda Eales of Indiana; one brother, Pat Irvin of Tennessee; and three grandchildren, Bryce Holcomb, Emy Cay Donaldson, and Ellie Donaldson.