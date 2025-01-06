Published 4:16 pm Monday, January 6, 2025

Robert Craig West, 53, of Courtland, passed away Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024, at the Panola Medical Center in Batesville.

A memorial service to celebrate Robert’s life was held Friday, Jan. 3, at the Apostolic Faith Church in Water Valley.

Robert was born Jan. 30, 1971 in Newport News, VA to to Bobby Ray West and Arlene Gerehart West. Robert received his associate’s degree and worked as a Tool and Die Machinest. Robert loved the outdoors and shooting guns. He had a passion for working on cars and loved to cook as well.

Robert was preceded in death by his father, Bobby Ray West and his father-in-law, Larry Patton.

Those left to cherish his memory include his beloved wife, Angela West, his daughter, Makala West Lewis, of Rose City, MI, his mother Arlene West, and two siblings, Karen West Rollins and Michael West.