Phyllis Kay “Penny” Braden Durham, 74

Published 4:22 pm Monday, January 6, 2025

Phyllis Kay “Penny” Braden Durham went to be with the Lord on Dec. 20, 2024.

A graveside service will be held at at Forrest Memorial Park.

Penny is reunited with her parents, Neal and Lillian Braden, her younger brother, Sonny, and her precious infant grandson, Payte, along with many family members, friends, and fur babies.

Penny leaves behind three children, Angela Ramsey, James “Brother” Ramsey, Samantha Koster and her husband, Corey. She also leaves behind two grandchildren, Alexyss Hunt and her husband Noah, and Braden Whitt.