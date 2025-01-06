NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, January 7
Published 9:26 pm Monday, January 6, 2025
The NBA schedule today, which includes the Houston Rockets taking on the Washington Wizards, is sure to please.
Trying to get an edge in betting on the NBA? Check out our detailed examination of the game predictions for all of the major matchups today below.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – January 7
Washington Wizards vs. Houston Rockets
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia
- TV Channel: SCHN and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Charlotte Hornets vs. Phoenix Suns
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV Channel: AZFamily and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- TV Channel: TNT and SportsNet LA
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and FDSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Utah Jazz vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV Channel: KJZZ and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Golden State Warriors vs. Miami Heat
- Spread: Warriors -7.5
- Spread Pick: Warriors (Projected to win by 4.4 points)
- Total: 219.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (222.2 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and FDSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Denver Nuggets vs. Boston Celtics
- Spread: Celtics -4.5
- Spread Pick: Celtics (Projected to win by 1.6 points)
- Total: 235.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (232.4 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV Channel: TNT and NBCS-BOS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
