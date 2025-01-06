NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, January 7 Published 9:26 pm Monday, January 6, 2025

The NBA schedule today, which includes the Houston Rockets taking on the Washington Wizards, is sure to please.

Trying to get an edge in betting on the NBA? Check out our detailed examination of the game predictions for all of the major matchups today below.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – January 7

Washington Wizards vs. Houston Rockets

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia TV Channel: SCHN and MNMT

SCHN and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Charlotte Hornets vs. Phoenix Suns

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV Channel: AZFamily and FDSSE

AZFamily and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV Channel: TNT and SportsNet LA

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and FDSN

Gulf Coast Sports and FDSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Utah Jazz vs. Atlanta Hawks

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Game Location: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV Channel: KJZZ and FDSSE

KJZZ and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Golden State Warriors vs. Miami Heat

Spread: Warriors -7.5

Warriors -7.5 Spread Pick: Warriors (Projected to win by 4.4 points)

Warriors (Projected to win by 4.4 points) Total: 219.5 points

219.5 points Total Pick: Over (222.2 total projected points)

Over (222.2 total projected points) Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV Channel: NBCS-BA and FDSSUN

NBCS-BA and FDSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Denver Nuggets vs. Boston Celtics

Spread: Celtics -4.5

Celtics -4.5 Spread Pick: Celtics (Projected to win by 1.6 points)

Celtics (Projected to win by 1.6 points) Total: 235.5 points

235.5 points Total Pick: Over (232.4 total projected points)

Over (232.4 total projected points) Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV Channel: TNT and NBCS-BOS

TNT and NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

