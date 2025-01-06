Published 4:10 pm Monday, January 6, 2025

Lois Katie Fortner, 78, passed away in the early morning hours on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, at the North MS Medical Center in Tupelo.

A celebration of Katie’s life was held on Sunday, Jan. 5, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home in Batesville. Friends and family are welcome to join in celebrating a life that was rich with love and passion for the simple joys in life.

Katie was born on April 17, 1946 to the late Dewey William Walls and Margaret Lucille Birdsong Walls in Mississippi. A cherished homemaker for the majority of her life, Katie devoted her time to creating a loving and nurturing environment for her family. Her dedication to her home was unmatched, as she had a specialness for all of her dogs and taking great pride in her yard. Katie was known for her green thumb; cultivating beautiful gardens where she took great joy in watching hummingbirds. Her appreciation for nature extended to outdoor activities as well, particularly fishing, which provided her with peaceful moments of reflection and enjoyment.

The family Katie leaves behind includes her daughter, Pam Fortner Scott of Courtland; her two siblings, Carole Martin (Gary) and Thomas Walls (Donna) both of Batesville; two grandchildren, Brittany Scott Geotes (Andrew) and Devon Scott (Hannah); and one precious great grandchild, Skyler Scott. She is also survived by her daughter Pam’s half brother, Luke Allen Fortner, as well as numerous sister-in-law’s and brothers-in-law.

Her loving, four-legged companions that will miss her as well include, Holly, Sassy, Delta-Blue, Doc, Domino “Dummy”, Waylon Grace, Jemma, Maizee, Cowboy, and Roscoe.

Along with her parents, Katie is rejoicing in Heaven with her loving companion, Perry Ward; and her siblings, Irene, Betty, Margie, Tina, Mickie, Judy, Bennet, Louie, and Ed.

In lieu of flowers, the family ask that any memorial donations be made in Katie’s name to the Panola County Humane Society, P.O. Box 1756, Batesville, MS 38606, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.