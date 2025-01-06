Kenneth M. Kisiah, 75

Published 4:17 pm Monday, January 6, 2025

Kenneth M. Kisiah, beloved brother and friend, passed away peacefully on Dec. 10, 2024, in Oxford, at the age of 75. He was born on Dec. 26, 1948, in Lafayette County. His parents were Walter James Kisiah, Doris Bain Mullis (Kisiah) Fortner and stepfather Egbert Benjamin Fortner, whom all have preceded him in death.

Kenneth (Kenny) is remembered for his gentle spirit and his love for life. He took great joy in watching television, particularly the classic show “Gunsmoke,” a favorite that brought him comfort and entertainment. In addition to his leisure pursuits, Kenneth found pleasure in strolling through his surroundings, appreciating the simple beauty of the world around him. He could often be seen sitting outside his home waving to the people as they drove by.

Kenneth’s family meant everything to him. He is survived by his devoted siblings: Norma(TD) Lambert of Como; Nancy Hyland of Courtland; Shelia(Joe) Perry of Oxford; Sue (William) Newman of Enid; Phyllis(Bo) Wright of Hernando; and Benny Fortner of Batesville. Also numerous neices and nephews who loved their ‘Uncle Kenny’.

Two sisters whom preceeded him in death: Ella Ruth Mizener and Eddie Mae Stokes.

Their enduring bond is a testament to the love and support he cherished throughout his life.

As we remember Kenneth(Kenny) M. Kisiah, we hold dear the moments we shared, for he touched the lives of many with his kindness and warm heart. His presence will be sorely missed, but his spirit will live on in the hearts of all who knew him.

The family takes comfort knowing he is resting in the arms of Jesus.

The family will have a memorial service at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home. A gathering will begin at noon prior to the service.