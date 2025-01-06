Published 4:13 pm Monday, January 6, 2025

Jim Ellington, 90, of Oakland, passed away peacefully on Dec. 28, 2024 in Oxford. He was born Jan. 28, 1934, in Ackerman.

A memorial service for Jim will be held on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, at the Oakland United Methodist Church in Oakland.



Jim honorably served in the U.S. Army. He graduated from Wood College and attended Mississippi State University. He was a member of Oakland United Methodist Church, as well as a charter member of United Methodist Church of Good Shepherd, Yukon, OK.

He enjoyed driving his tractor, fishing, and duck hunting. He also had a collection of hats that he enjoyed. He had a steadfast love for his family and friends.

He retired from Citibank in Oklahoma City, OK and served as Vice President, Mustang State Bank, Musang, OK.

Jim is survived by his beloved wife, Martha Ellington and a son, Jon M. Ellington (Julie) of Seattle, WA and a daughter, Mari Janine Ellington of Oakland. He was proud grandfather to Kaitlyn Ellington of Seattle, WA and Dustin Ellington (Alyssa) of Boise, ID. He was also a proud great grandfather of Porter and Annie Sue Ellington. He is also survived by his two siblings, Marjie Williams and Billy Ellington of Choctaw County.

He was preceded in death by parents Morris and Letha Ellington; siblings Morris Ellington, Robert Ellington, and John Ellington; and one son, Mark J. Ellington.

Jim’s unique sense of humor and spirit will remain forever in the hearts of family and friends and all who knew him.