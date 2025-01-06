Jets vs. Predators Injury Report Today – January 7
Published 9:42 pm Monday, January 6, 2025
Currently, the Winnipeg Jets (27-12-2) have four players on the injury report for their matchup against the Nashville Predators (13-20-7) at Canada Life Centre on Tuesday, January 7 at 8:00 PM ET.
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.
Winnipeg Jets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Haydn Fleury
|D
|Out
|Knee
|Mason Appleton
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
|Colin Miller
|D
|Questionable
|Throat
|Dylan Samberg
|D
|Out
|Foot
Email newsletter signup
Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.
Nashville Predators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Thomas Novak
|C
|Questionable
|Upper Body
|Adam Wilsby
|D
|Questionable
|Upper Body
|Jeremy Lauzon
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Cole Smith
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
|Austin Roest
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
Jets vs. Predators Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, January 7, 2025
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Location: Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Venue: Canada Life Centre
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.
Jets Season Insights
- The Jets’ 147 total goals (3.6 per game) make them the second-best scoring team in the league.
- Winnipeg has allowed 104 total goals (2.5 per game), ranking third in league play in terms of the fewest goals against.
- Their +43 goal differential is the best in the league.
Predators Season Insights
- The Predators’ 98 goals on the season (2.4 per game) rank them 32nd in the league.
- Nashville has conceded 123 total goals this season (3.1 per game), ranking 17th in the league.
- With a goal differential of -25, they are 29th in the league.
Catch NHL action all season long on Max.
Jets vs. Predators Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Jets (-144)
|Predators (+121)
|5.5
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.