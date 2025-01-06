January 6 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 3:21 am Monday, January 6, 2025

The NHL schedule on Monday is not one to miss. The matchups include the Washington Capitals taking on the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center.

In terms of live coverage, we have what you need to know about Monday’s NHL action here. Check out the links below.

Email newsletter signup

NHL LIVE STREAM: Watch the NHL all season long with Fubo!

How to Watch January 6 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream Washington Capitals @ Buffalo Sabres 7 p.m. ET NHL Network Fubo Vancouver Canucks @ Montreal Canadiens 7:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Florida Panthers @ Colorado Avalanche 9 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ New Jersey Devils @ Seattle Kraken 10 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.

id: