January 6 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options
Published 3:21 am Monday, January 6, 2025
The NHL schedule on Monday is not one to miss. The matchups include the Washington Capitals taking on the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center.
In terms of live coverage, we have what you need to know about Monday’s NHL action here. Check out the links below.
How to Watch January 6 NHL Games
|Matchup
|Puck Drop
|TV Channel
|Live Stream
|Washington Capitals @ Buffalo Sabres
|7 p.m. ET
|NHL Network
|Fubo
|Vancouver Canucks @ Montreal Canadiens
|7:30 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Florida Panthers @ Colorado Avalanche
|9 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|New Jersey Devils @ Seattle Kraken
|10 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
Regional restrictions may apply.
