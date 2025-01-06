January 6 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

Published 3:21 am Monday, January 6, 2025

By Data Skrive

January 6 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

The NHL schedule on Monday is not one to miss. The matchups include the Washington Capitals taking on the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center.

In terms of live coverage, we have what you need to know about Monday’s NHL action here. Check out the links below.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

NHL LIVE STREAM: Watch the NHL all season long with Fubo!

How to Watch January 6 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream
Washington Capitals @ Buffalo Sabres 7 p.m. ET NHL Network Fubo
Vancouver Canucks @ Montreal Canadiens 7:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Florida Panthers @ Colorado Avalanche 9 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
New Jersey Devils @ Seattle Kraken 10 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.

id:

More How to Watch, DS

January 5 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

January 5 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

January 3 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

January 3 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

January 2 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

January 2 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

December 31 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

December 31 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Friends2Follow