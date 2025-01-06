How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Tuesday, January 7 Published 8:48 pm Monday, January 6, 2025

Just one top-25 game is on Tuesday’s college basketball schedule. That matchup is the UCLA Bruins squaring off against the Purdue Boilermakers at Mackey Arena.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 1 UCLA Bruins at Purdue Boilermakers

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id: