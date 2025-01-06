How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Tuesday, January 7

Published 8:48 pm Monday, January 6, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Tuesday, January 7

Just one top-25 game is on Tuesday’s college basketball schedule. That matchup is the UCLA Bruins squaring off against the Purdue Boilermakers at Mackey Arena.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 1 UCLA Bruins at Purdue Boilermakers

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: Big Ten Network
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

