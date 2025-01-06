How to Watch the NBA Today, January 7
Published 10:30 pm Monday, January 6, 2025
There are seven games on today’s NBA schedule, among them the Boston Celtics versus the Denver Nuggets.
Here you will find information on how to watch all of today’s NBA action.
Watch the NBA Today – January 7
Washington Wizards vs. Houston Rockets
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Capital One Arena
- Location: Washington, District of Columbia
- TV Channel: SCHN and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Charlotte Hornets vs. Phoenix Suns
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Spectrum Center
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV Channel: AZFamily and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: American Airlines Center
- Location: Dallas, Texas
- TV Channel: TNT and SportsNet LA
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Smoothie King Center
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and FDSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Utah Jazz vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: Delta Center
- Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV Channel: KJZZ and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Golden State Warriors vs. Miami Heat
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Chase Center
- Location: San Francisco, California
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and FDSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Denver Nuggets vs. Boston Celtics
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Ball Arena
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- TV Channel: TNT and NBCS-BOS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
