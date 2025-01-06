How to Watch the NBA Today, January 7 Published 10:30 pm Monday, January 6, 2025

There are seven games on today’s NBA schedule, among them the Boston Celtics versus the Denver Nuggets.

Here you will find information on how to watch all of today’s NBA action.

Watch the NBA Today – January 7

Washington Wizards vs. Houston Rockets

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia TV Channel: SCHN and MNMT

SCHN and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Charlotte Hornets vs. Phoenix Suns

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Spectrum Center

Spectrum Center Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina TV Channel: AZFamily and FDSSE

AZFamily and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas TV Channel: TNT and SportsNet LA

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Smoothie King Center

Smoothie King Center Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and FDSN

Gulf Coast Sports and FDSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Utah Jazz vs. Atlanta Hawks

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Delta Center

Delta Center Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah TV Channel: KJZZ and FDSSE

KJZZ and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Golden State Warriors vs. Miami Heat

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Chase Center

Chase Center Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California TV Channel: NBCS-BA and FDSSUN

NBCS-BA and FDSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Denver Nuggets vs. Boston Celtics

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado TV Channel: TNT and NBCS-BOS

TNT and NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

