How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games – Tuesday, January 7 Published 8:43 am Monday, January 6, 2025

Only one AAC game is on Monday’s college basketball slate. That matchup is the South Florida Bulls playing the Wichita State Shockers at Charles Koch Arena.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s AAC Games

South Florida Bulls at Wichita State Shockers

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id: