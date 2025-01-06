Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – January 6 Published 7:16 am Monday, January 6, 2025

The Dallas Mavericks (20-15) are 5.5-point underdogs as they attempt to end a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies (23-13) on Monday, January 6, 2025 at FedExForum. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on KFAA and FDSSE.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, January 6, 2025

Monday, January 6, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: KFAA and FDSSE

KFAA and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Email newsletter signup

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Score Prediction

Prediction:

Grizzlies 119 – Mavericks 115

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Mavericks

Pick ATS: Mavericks (+ 5.5)

Mavericks (+ 5.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Grizzlies (-4.4)

Grizzlies (-4.4) Pick OU: Over (231.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 233.5

The Grizzlies’ .639 ATS win percentage (23-13-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Mavericks’ .543 mark (19-16-0 ATS Record) in 2024-25.

As a 5.5-point favorite or more in 2024-25, Memphis is 9-5 against the spread compared to the 1-2 ATS record Dallas racks up as a 5.5-point underdog.

When it comes to exceeding the total in 2024-25, Dallas and its opponents don’t do it as often (51.4% of the time) as Memphis and its opponents (63.9%).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Grizzlies are 18-6, a better tally than the Mavericks have put up (6-7) as moneyline underdogs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Grizzlies with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Grizzlies Performance Insights

The Grizzlies have been carried by their offense, as they rank best in the NBA by putting up 123.2 points per game. They rank 21st in the league in points allowed (115 per contest).

Memphis is top-five this season in rebounding, ranking second-best in the league with 48.5 boards per game. Meanwhile, it ranks ninth with 43.3 rebounds allowed per contest.

The Grizzlies have been racking up assists in 2024-25, ranking second-best in the NBA with 30.5 assists per game.

Memphis has struggled in terms of turnovers this year, ranking second-worst in the NBA with 16.6 turnovers per game. Conversely, it ranks fifth-best in the league with 15.8 forced turnovers per game.

The Grizzlies rank 10th in the NBA with 14.1 three-pointers per game this year. Meanwhile, they rank 11th with a 37% shooting percentage from three-point land.

Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Mavericks Performance Insights

At 116.7 points scored per game and 112.1 points conceded, the Mavericks are eighth in the NBA offensively and 14th defensively.

On the boards, Dallas is 12th in the league in rebounds (44.8 per game). It is 15th in rebounds conceded (44.1 per game).

At 25 assists per game, the Mavericks are 20th in the NBA.

Dallas is 15th in the league in turnovers per game (13.8) and 20th in turnovers forced (13.4).

The Mavericks are 17th in the league in 3-pointers made (13.3 per game) and ninth in 3-point percentage (37.3%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: