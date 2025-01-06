Published 4:21 pm Monday, January 6, 2025

Elizabeth Caroline Pinkston, 59, a beloved member of her family, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, in Oxford, leaving behind a legacy of love and cherished memories.

Born August 6, 1965 in Marks, Caroline was an avid supporter of the Dallas Cowboys and the Ole Miss Rebels. Her interests extended beyond the realm of sports; she found joy in fishing and had a special affinity for the classic television show Gunsmoke. Yet, her greatest love was reserved for her family, particularly her nieces and nephews, whom she adored as if they were her own children. The warmth and joy they brought to her life will be dearly missed by all.

In addition to her vibrant personality and interests, Caroline’s dog, Kallie, was a constant companion, further illustrating her caring nature.

She is survived by two devoted sisters, Sandra Pinkston (Richie) of Calhoun City, and Robbie Fillyaw (Keith Miller) of Sardis. Caroline leaves behind a remarkable legacy within her extended family, which includes 21 nieces and nephews: Lee Pinkston, Amanda Pittman, Dustin Kelly, Jessica Shivers, Christian Holley, Shane Beavers, James Wade Kelly, Taylor Scott, Emma Kate Scott, Trey Daugherty, Alexus Daugherty, Aliyah Presley, Cooper Holley, Daxton Kelly, McKenzie Kelly, Cannon Scott, Audrey Pinkston, Caleb Pinkston, Micheala Dover, Mae Claire Hodges, and Baylor Dover.

Caroline was preceded in death by her mother, Francis Dover; step-father, Billy Dover; father, Tommy Lee Pinkston, Sr.; three siblings, Thomas Lee Pinkston, Teresa Logan, and Michael Paul Dover; and her niece, Paige Beavers. Each of these relationships contributed to shaping her into the remarkable woman she was.

A memorial service honoring Elizabeth’s life was held at the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home in Batesville on December 28, 2024.

Elizabeth Caroline Pinkston will be profoundly missed, but her spirit will continue to resonate in the hearts of those who loved her.