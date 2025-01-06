Deputy injured by fleeing suspect; airlifted for emergency care Published 5:12 pm Monday, January 6, 2025

Panola Sheriff Shane Phelps is asking residents of the county to pray for Lt. Clyde Gill, who was injured when a car fleeing other officers struck his vehicle Monday afternoon.

A release from the department said a deputy was attempting to stop a driver who was operating a vehicle in an unsafe manner on Springport Rd. just after 2 p.m. when the driver failed to stop and turned onto Hudson Road.

Lt. Gill was parked in a driveway and his vehicle was hit at a high rate of speed by the driver who failed to stop for the other officer. The release said the fleeing vehicle was occupied by one adult and two juveniles, and that one of the juveniles also flown for medical care.