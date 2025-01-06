Deputy injured by fleeing suspect; airlifted for emergency care

Published 5:12 pm Monday, January 6, 2025

By Staff reports

Panola Sheriff Shane Phelps is asking residents of the county to pray for Lt. Clyde Gill, who was injured when a car fleeing other officers struck his vehicle Monday afternoon.

A release from the department said a deputy was attempting to stop a driver who was operating a vehicle in an unsafe manner on Springport Rd. just after 2 p.m. when the driver failed to stop and turned onto Hudson Road.

Lt. Gill was parked in a driveway and his vehicle was hit at a high rate of speed by the driver who failed to stop for the other officer.  The release said the fleeing vehicle was occupied by one adult and two juveniles, and that one of the juveniles also flown for medical care.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

 

More News

Delta Tomatoes Recipe

Holy Smokes: Discovering Barbecue Heaven at Sacred Ground

The most used, and best recipe for cooking at home, for the year 2024

Cotillion celebrates 27 county debs at Hosanna formal event

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Friends2Follow