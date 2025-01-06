Charlotte vs. Memphis Basketball Tickets – Sunday, January 19 Published 8:03 am Monday, January 6, 2025

Sunday’s AAC schedule includes the Charlotte 49ers (7-8, 0-2 AAC) against the Memphis Tigers (12-3, 2-0 AAC) at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN Networks.

Charlotte vs. Memphis Game Info & Tickets

Date: Sunday, January 19, 2025

Sunday, January 19, 2025 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN Networks

ESPN Networks Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Dale F. Halton Arena

Charlotte vs. Memphis 2024-25 Stats

Charlotte Stat Memphis 72.2 Points For 79.1 74.0 Points Against 73.9 42.3% Field Goal % 46.8% 46.3% Opponent Field Goal % 41.8% 29.3% Three Point % 41.1% 29.9% Opponent Three Point % 32.9%

Charlotte’s Top Players

The 49ers points and assists leader is Nik Graves. He racks up 17.5 points per game and records 3.1 assists.

Charlotte is led in rebounds by Giancarlo Rosado’s 5.9 per game.

Robert Braswell is the top three-point shooter for the 49ers, hitting 1.5 per game.

Charlotte’s blocks leader is Braswell, who averages 0.7 per game. Graves leads the team averaging 1.1 steals an outing.

Memphis’ Top Players

PJ Haggerty’s strong performances this season give him the top spot on the Tigers scoring and assists leaderboards with 22.2 points per game and 3.3 assists per game.

Dain Dainja collects all of the boards and is the Memphis leader in rebounds, pulling down 6.3 per game.

Tyrese Hunter is tops from three-point range for the Tigers, hitting 2.9 treys per game.

Haggerty tops Memphis in steals with 2.0 per game, and Moussa Cisse leads the squad in blocks with 1.5 per game.

id: