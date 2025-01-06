Charlotte vs. Memphis Basketball Tickets – Sunday, January 19
Published 8:03 am Monday, January 6, 2025
Sunday’s AAC schedule includes the Charlotte 49ers (7-8, 0-2 AAC) against the Memphis Tigers (12-3, 2-0 AAC) at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN Networks.
Looking for men’s college basketball tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.
Charlotte vs. Memphis Game Info & Tickets
- Date: Sunday, January 19, 2025
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN Networks
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Venue: Dale F. Halton Arena
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at StubHub
Charlotte vs. Memphis 2024-25 Stats
|Charlotte
|Stat
|Memphis
|72.2
|Points For
|79.1
|74.0
|Points Against
|73.9
|42.3%
|Field Goal %
|46.8%
|46.3%
|Opponent Field Goal %
|41.8%
|29.3%
|Three Point %
|41.1%
|29.9%
|Opponent Three Point %
|32.9%
Email newsletter signup
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Charlotte’s Top Players
- The 49ers points and assists leader is Nik Graves. He racks up 17.5 points per game and records 3.1 assists.
- Charlotte is led in rebounds by Giancarlo Rosado’s 5.9 per game.
- Robert Braswell is the top three-point shooter for the 49ers, hitting 1.5 per game.
- Charlotte’s blocks leader is Braswell, who averages 0.7 per game. Graves leads the team averaging 1.1 steals an outing.
Memphis’ Top Players
- PJ Haggerty’s strong performances this season give him the top spot on the Tigers scoring and assists leaderboards with 22.2 points per game and 3.3 assists per game.
- Dain Dainja collects all of the boards and is the Memphis leader in rebounds, pulling down 6.3 per game.
- Tyrese Hunter is tops from three-point range for the Tigers, hitting 2.9 treys per game.
- Haggerty tops Memphis in steals with 2.0 per game, and Moussa Cisse leads the squad in blocks with 1.5 per game.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Max. Use our link to sign up today.
Charlotte Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/8/2025
|Florida Atlantic
|–
|Dale F. Halton Arena | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|1/11/2025
|@ Tulsa
|–
|Donald W. Reynolds Center | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|1/14/2025
|@ Wichita State
|–
|Charles Koch Arena | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|1/19/2025
|Memphis
|–
|Dale F. Halton Arena | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|1/22/2025
|South Florida
|–
|Dale F. Halton Arena | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|1/29/2025
|@ Temple
|–
|Liacouras Center | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
Memphis Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/5/2025
|North Texas
|W 68-64
|FedExForum
|1/11/2025
|East Carolina
|–
|FedExForum | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|1/16/2025
|@ Temple
|–
|Liacouras Center | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|1/19/2025
|@ Charlotte
|–
|Dale F. Halton Arena | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|1/23/2025
|Wichita State
|–
|FedExForum | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|1/26/2025
|UAB
|–
|FedExForum | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
id: