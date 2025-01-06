Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Monday, January 6
Published 12:17 am Monday, January 6, 2025
The college basketball schedule on Monday is sure to please. Our computer model has suggested picks against the spread for 10 games, including the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils playing the Alabama A&M Bulldogs at Fertitta Center.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: Mississippi Valley State +17.5 vs. Alabama A&M
- Matchup: Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at Alabama A&M Bulldogs
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: January 6
- Computer Projection: Alabama A&M by 8.7 points
- Spread: Alabama A&M (-17.5)
- Spread: Alabama A&M (-17.5)
- TV Channel: SWAC Digital Network
ATS Pick: Coppin State +10.5 vs. South Carolina State
- Matchup: South Carolina State Bulldogs at Coppin State Eagles
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: January 6
- Computer Projection: South Carolina State by 5 points
- Spread: South Carolina State (-10.5)
- Spread: South Carolina State (-10.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- TV Channel: ESPN+
ATS Pick: TCU +19.5 vs. Houston
- Matchup: TCU Horned Frogs at Houston Cougars
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: January 6
- Computer Projection: Houston by 14.3 points
- Spread: Houston (-19.5)
- Spread: Houston (-19.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- TV Channel: ESPN2
ATS Pick: Houston Christian +9.5 vs. SFA
- Matchup: Houston Christian Huskies at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: January 6
- Computer Projection: SFA by 5.7 points
- Spread: SFA (-9.5)
- Spread: SFA (-9.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- TV Channel: ESPN+
ATS Pick: Lamar -3.5 vs. Incarnate Word
- Matchup: Incarnate Word Cardinals at Lamar Cardinals
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: January 6
- Computer Projection: Lamar by 6.8 points
- Spread: Lamar (-3.5)
- Spread: Lamar (-3.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- TV Channel: ESPN+
Bet on this or any men's college basketball matchup at BetMGM.
ATS Pick: Prairie View A&M +3.5 vs. Southern
- Matchup: Southern Jaguars at Prairie View A&M Panthers
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Date: January 6
- Computer Projection: Southern by 0.5 points
- Spread: Southern (-3.5)
- Spread: Southern (-3.5)
- TV Channel: SWAC Digital Network
ATS Pick: Ohio State -5.5 vs. Minnesota
- Matchup: Ohio State Buckeyes at Minnesota Golden Gophers
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: January 6
- Computer Projection: Ohio State by 8.4 points
- Spread: Ohio State (-5.5)
- Spread: Ohio State (-5.5)
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
ATS Pick: UAPB +15.5 vs. Alabama State
- Matchup: Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Alabama State Hornets
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: January 6
- Computer Projection: Alabama State by 13 points
- Spread: Alabama State (-15.5)
- Spread: Alabama State (-15.5)
- TV Channel: SWAC Digital Network
ATS Pick: Morgan State +3.5 vs. North Carolina Central
- Matchup: North Carolina Central Eagles at Morgan State Bears
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: January 6
- Computer Projection: North Carolina Central by 1.2 points
- Spread: North Carolina Central (-3.5)
- Spread: North Carolina Central (-3.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- TV Channel: ESPN+
ATS Pick: Wisconsin -1.5 vs. Rutgers
- Matchup: Wisconsin Badgers at Rutgers Scarlet Knights
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: January 6
- Computer Projection: Wisconsin by 3.6 points
- Spread: Wisconsin (-1.5)
- Spread: Wisconsin (-1.5)
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.