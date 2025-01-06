Abigail “Abbie” Sullivan, age 55

Published 4:29 pm Monday, January 6, 2025

Abigail “Abbie” Sullivan, 55, of Batesville, passed away peacefully on Jan. 3, 2025. She was born on May 24, 1969, in Mississippi, and lived a life full of love, laughter, and dedication to her family and friends.

Abbie was preceded in death by her father, John “Red” Austin; her mother, Hilda Austin; and her brother, Steve Austin, all of Crowder.

She is survived by her loving husband, Mike Sullivan of Batesville; her children, Ariel Mullins (Larry) of Courtland, Tyler Brown (Kelli) of Pope, and Christopher T. Brown Jr. of Batesville. She was the proud grandmother of Lexi and Brinlee Brown of Pope, and Anna and Eric Brown of Birch Tree, Missouri.

Abbie is also survived by her devoted sisters: Debbie Cole (Chuck) of Courtland, Peggy Hawkins (Noel) of Teasdale, and Pam Pelts (Bob) of Plum Point. She leaves behind five nephews, three nieces, and countless friends who will cherish her memory.

Abbie had a zest for life and a heart full of love. She enjoyed playing card games, fishing, swimming, and spending time outdoors. She especially cherished moments with her grandchildren and was known for her warmth, humor, and tireless work ethic.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 11, at 11 a.m. at Hosanna Family Worship Center, 586 Hentz Road, Pope, Mississippi 38658.

Flowers and arrangements may be sent to Dickins Funeral Home, 99 Public Square, Batesville, Mississippi 38606.

Abbie’s legacy of kindness, laughter, and love will live on in the hearts of all who knew her.