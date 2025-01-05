Titans vs. Texans Same Game Parlay Picks – NFL Week 18 Published 10:39 am Sunday, January 5, 2025

The Tennessee Titans (3-13) host the Houston Texans (9-7) on Sunday, January 5, 2025 at Nissan Stadium and will aim to break a five-game losing streak. Check out some same-game parlay options below.

Titans vs. Texans Game Info

Game day: Sunday, January 5, 2025

1 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

Watch this game on Paramount+ (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Paramount+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Stadium: Nissan Stadium

Titans vs. Texans Spread

Spread: Titans -1.5 (-120), Texans +1.5 (-102)

Titans -1.5 (-120), Texans +1.5 (-102) Computer Pick: Texans

Texans The Titans have put together a record of 2-14-0 against the spread this season.

Tennessee has not covered the spread when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites (0-4).

The Texans have covered the spread six times over 16 games with a set spread.

Houston has a record of 2-3 ATS when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.

Titans vs. Texans Total

Total: 36.5 points (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)

36.5 points (-115 to go over, -105 to go under) Computer Pick: Over

Over Titans games this year have hit the over in 56.2% of opportunities (nine times in 16 games with a set point total).

Texans games this season have eclipsed the over/under at a 37.5% rate (six times in 16 games with a set point total).

The teams combine to score 40.4 points per game, 3.9 more points than this matchup’s total.

Opponents of these two teams average 49.7 points per game combined, 13.2 more points than this matchup’s over/under.

Parlay With Will Levis’ Pass TD Prop

Over 0.5 Pass TD: -255, Under 0.5 Pass TD: +188

-255, +188 A parlay consisting of the Titans to cover the spread, the game hitting the over on the total and Levis surpassing his TD prop pays out $37.72 on a $10 bet .

. If you pick the Titans to cover the spread, the matchup going under the total and Levis hitting the over on his passing touchdow prop, a parlay pays out $39.83 on a $10 bet .

. Meanwhile, picking the Texans to cover the spread, the game going over the total and Levis going over his TD prop bet nets $41.54 on a $10 bet .

. Finally, a parlay consisting of the Texans to cover the spread, the under on the total and Levis hitting the over on his touchdown prop pays out $43.83 on a $10 bet.

