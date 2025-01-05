NBA Best Bets: Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Picks for January 6 Published 11:39 pm Sunday, January 5, 2025

The Dallas Mavericks (20-15) are underdogs (by 5.5 points) to break a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies (23-13) on Monday, January 6, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET.

Why don’t you take a look at the best bets available (based on our computer predictions) for Monday’s game, before you make a wager on this matchup?

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Game Info

When: Monday, January 6, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, January 6, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: KFAA and FDSSE

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Best Bets

Pick ATS: Mavericks (+ 5.5)

Memphis is 23-13-0 against the spread this season.

Dallas has 19 wins in 35 games against the spread this season.

As 5.5-point favorites or more, the Grizzlies are 9-5 against the spread.

As a 5.5-point underdog or more, the Mavericks have one win ATS (1-2) this year.

Pick OU:

Over (232.5)





The Grizzlies’ 36 games this season have gone over this contest’s total of 232.5 points 21 times.

The Mavericks have played 17 games this season that ended with a combined score over 232.5 points.

The average point total in Memphis’ contests this year is 232.7, 0.2 more than this matchup’s over/under.

Dallas has had an average of 228.4 points scored in its games so far this season, 4.1 points fewer than this game’s over/under.

The Mavericks are the NBA’s 10th-highest scoring team this season compared to the top-ranked Grizzlies.

The Mavericks have allowed the 15th-fewest points in NBA play this season, while the Grizzlies have given up the 25th-fewest.

Moneyline Pick: Grizzlies (-225)

This season, the Grizzlies have been favored 24 times and won 18, or 75%, of those games.

The Mavericks have won in six, or 46.2%, of the 13 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

Memphis has a record of 10-3, a 76.9% win rate, when it’s favored by -225 or more by sportsbooks this season.

This year, Dallas has won one of three games when listed as at least +180 or better on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks’ moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Grizzlies.

