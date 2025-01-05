How to Watch the NBA Today, January 6
Published 10:31 pm Sunday, January 5, 2025
The Dallas Mavericks against the Memphis Grizzlies is one of nine compelling options on today’s NBA menu.
Searching for live coverage of NBA basketball? All the games to watch today are here.
Watch the NBA Today – January 6
Detroit Pistons vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, and FDSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Phoenix Suns
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Wells Fargo Center
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-PH, and AZFamily
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Brooklyn Nets vs. Indiana Pacers
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Barclays Center
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- TV Channel: YES and FDSIN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Toronto Raptors vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- TV Channel: SportsNet and FDSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New York Knicks vs. Orlando Magic
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- Location: New York City, New York
- TV Channel: MSG and FDSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Clippers
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Target Center
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV Channel: FDSN and FDSSC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: FedExForum
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- TV Channel: KFAA and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Chicago Bulls vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: United Center
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- TV Channel: CHSN and FDSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Sacramento Kings vs. Miami Heat
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Golden 1 Center
- Location: Sacramento, California
- TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and FDSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
