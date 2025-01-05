How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 6 Published 11:54 pm Sunday, January 5, 2025

The Dallas Mavericks (20-15) will attempt to turn around a four-game losing streak when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies (23-13) on January 6, 2025 at FedExForum.

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Game Info

When: Monday, January 6, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, January 6, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV Channel: KFAA, FDSSE

KFAA, FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Grizzlies Stats Insights

This season, the Grizzlies have a 48.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.8% higher than the 45.5% of shots the Mavericks’ opponents have hit.

Memphis has a 21-7 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.5% from the field.

The Grizzlies are the second best rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks rank 12th.

The Grizzlies put up 123.2 points per game, 11.1 more points than the 112.1 the Mavericks allow.

When Memphis puts up more than 112.1 points, it is 22-6.

Mavericks Stats Insights

The Mavericks are shooting 48.2% from the field, 3.6% higher than the 44.6% the Grizzlies’ opponents have shot this season.

Dallas is 18-9 when it shoots higher than 44.6% from the field.

The Grizzlies are the second best rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks rank 11th.

The Mavericks score an average of 116.7 points per game, just 1.7 more points than the 115 the Grizzlies allow.

Dallas is 14-6 when it scores more than 115 points.

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

The Grizzlies are scoring 124.2 points per game this year in home games, which is 1.9 more points than they’re averaging when playing on the road (122.3).

Memphis is allowing 110.9 points per game this year in home games, which is 8.2 fewer points than it is allowing in road games (119.1).

Looking at three-pointers, the Grizzlies have fared better when playing at home this year, sinking 14.6 threes per game with a 37.6% three-point percentage, compared to 13.6 threes per game and a 36.3% three-point percentage in away games.

Mavericks Home & Away Comparison

At home the Mavericks put up 115.8 points per game, 1.8 less than on the road (117.6). On defense they give up 107.9 points per game at home, 7.7 less than on the road (115.6).

Dallas is conceding fewer points at home (107.9 per game) than away (115.6).

This season the Mavericks are collecting more assists at home (25 per game) than on the road (24.9).

Grizzlies Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Luke Kennard Questionable Hamstring Vince Williams Jr. Out Ankle Santi Aldama Out Ankle Ja Morant Out Ac Joint Gregory Jackson Out Foot Marcus Smart Out Finger John Konchar Questionable Shoulder Yuki Kawamura Questionable Shoulder

Mavericks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Luka Doncic Out Calf Dante Exum Out Wrist Kyrie Irving Out Illness

id: