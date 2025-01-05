How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – January 5
Published 3:46 am Sunday, January 5, 2025
The Ole Miss Rebels (10-3) will try to build on a five-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Texas A&M Aggies (7-6) on Sunday, January 5, 2025 at Reed Arena. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.
If you want to know how to watch this game, it will air on SEC Network +.
Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 5, 2025 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas
- How to watch on TV: SEC Network +
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to access SEC Network +
Texas A&M 2024-25 Stats
- In 2024-25, the Rebels are 28th in college basketball offensively (80.3 points scored per game) and best on defense (47.5 points conceded).
- This season, Texas A&M is averaging 36.8 rebounds per game (46th-ranked in college basketball) and allowing 29.1 rebounds per contest (76th-ranked).
- This season the Rebels are 24th-best in college basketball in assists at 17.9 per game.
- Texas A&M is committing 17.3 turnovers per game (261st-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 14.5 turnovers per contest (276th-ranked).
- The Rebels are 230th in the country in 3-pointers made (5.6 per game) and 186th in 3-point percentage (30.7%).
- With 6.1 three-pointers conceded per game, Texas A&M is 185th in college basketball. It is allowing a 29.7% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranks 156th in college basketball.
- In 2024-25, the Rebels have taken 71.6% percent of their shots from inside the arc, and 28.4% percent from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 81.1% of the Rebels’ baskets have been 2-pointers, and 18.9% have been 3-pointers.
Ole Miss 2024-25 Stats
- In 2024-25, Ole Miss is 58th in the country in rebounds (36.2 per game) and fourth-best in rebounds allowed (24.8).
- With 17.9 assists per game, the Rebels are 24th-best in the country.
- In 2024-25, Ole Miss is 33rd in the country in turnovers committed (12.6 per game) and 15th-best in turnovers forced (22.4).
- Ole Miss is the second-best squad in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded (3.0 per game) and 23rd-best in 3-point percentage defensively (25.2%).
Texas A&M’s Top Players
|Name
|GP
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Aicha Coulibaly
|13
|12.7
|5.1
|2.4
|1.0
|1.2
|0.4
|Sahara Jones
|13
|11.8
|6.7
|2.0
|0.5
|0.5
|0.5
|Jada Malone
|13
|10.2
|5.2
|0.5
|0.7
|0.4
|0.0
|Lauren Ware
|12
|6.5
|7.5
|1.4
|0.4
|2.2
|0.0
|Janae Kent
|13
|6.1
|2.9
|0.4
|0.5
|0.4
|0.5
Ole Miss’ Top Players
|Name
|GP
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Sira Thienou
|13
|12.2
|5.3
|2.0
|2.7
|0.4
|1.0
|Kennedy Todd-Williams
|13
|11.8
|5.5
|2.8
|1.6
|1.0
|0.9
|Madison Scott
|13
|10.6
|5.1
|3.8
|1.2
|1.2
|0.2
|Starr Jacobs
|13
|10.3
|6.6
|1.2
|1.8
|0.4
|0.0
|Kirsten Deans
|13
|9.7
|2.3
|3.3
|1.2
|0.2
|1.6
Texas A&M’s Upcoming Schedule
- January 5 vs. Ole Miss at 3:00 PM ET
- January 9 at South Carolina at 5:00 PM ET
- January 12 at Oklahoma at 5:00 PM ET
- January 16 vs. Georgia at 8:00 PM ET
- January 23 vs. Kentucky at 7:00 PM ET
- January 26 at LSU at 4:00 PM ET
Ole Miss’ Upcoming Schedule
- January 5 at Texas A&M at 3:00 PM ET
- January 9 vs. Vanderbilt at 7:30 PM ET
- January 12 vs. Alabama at 4:00 PM ET
- January 16 vs. Florida at 9:00 PM ET
- January 19 at Mississippi State at 3:00 PM ET
- January 26 vs. Texas at 3:00 PM ET
