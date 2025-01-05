How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – January 5 Published 3:46 am Sunday, January 5, 2025

The Ole Miss Rebels (10-3) will try to build on a five-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Texas A&M Aggies (7-6) on Sunday, January 5, 2025 at Reed Arena. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

If you want to know how to watch this game, it will air on SEC Network +.

Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss Game Info

When: Sunday, January 5, 2025 at 3:00 PM ET

SEC Network + Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to access SEC Network +

Texas A&M 2024-25 Stats

This season, Texas A&M is averaging 36.8 rebounds per game (46th-ranked in college basketball) and allowing 29.1 rebounds per contest (76th-ranked).

Texas A&M is committing 17.3 turnovers per game (261st-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 14.5 turnovers per contest (276th-ranked).

With 6.1 three-pointers conceded per game, Texas A&M is 185th in college basketball. It is allowing a 29.7% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranks 156th in college basketball.

Ole Miss 2024-25 Stats

The Rebels are 28th in the country in points scored (80.3 per game) and best in points allowed (47.5).

In 2024-25, Ole Miss is 58th in the country in rebounds (36.2 per game) and fourth-best in rebounds allowed (24.8).

With 17.9 assists per game, the Rebels are 24th-best in the country.

In 2024-25, Ole Miss is 33rd in the country in turnovers committed (12.6 per game) and 15th-best in turnovers forced (22.4).

The Rebels are 230th in college basketball in 3-pointers made (5.6 per game) and 186th in 3-point percentage (30.7%).

Ole Miss is the second-best squad in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded (3.0 per game) and 23rd-best in 3-point percentage defensively (25.2%).

The Rebels take 71.6% percent of their shots from inside the arc, and 28.4% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 81.1% of the Rebels’ buckets are 2-pointers, and 18.9% are 3-pointers.

Texas A&M’s Top Players

Aggies Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Aicha Coulibaly 13 12.7 5.1 2.4 1.0 1.2 0.4 Sahara Jones 13 11.8 6.7 2.0 0.5 0.5 0.5 Jada Malone 13 10.2 5.2 0.5 0.7 0.4 0.0 Lauren Ware 12 6.5 7.5 1.4 0.4 2.2 0.0 Janae Kent 13 6.1 2.9 0.4 0.5 0.4 0.5

Ole Miss’ Top Players

Rebels Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Sira Thienou 13 12.2 5.3 2.0 2.7 0.4 1.0 Kennedy Todd-Williams 13 11.8 5.5 2.8 1.6 1.0 0.9 Madison Scott 13 10.6 5.1 3.8 1.2 1.2 0.2 Starr Jacobs 13 10.3 6.6 1.2 1.8 0.4 0.0 Kirsten Deans 13 9.7 2.3 3.3 1.2 0.2 1.6

Texas A&M’s Upcoming Schedule

January 5 vs. Ole Miss at 3:00 PM ET

January 9 at South Carolina at 5:00 PM ET

January 12 at Oklahoma at 5:00 PM ET

January 16 vs. Georgia at 8:00 PM ET

January 23 vs. Kentucky at 7:00 PM ET

January 26 at LSU at 4:00 PM ET

Ole Miss’ Upcoming Schedule

January 5 at Texas A&M at 3:00 PM ET

January 9 vs. Vanderbilt at 7:30 PM ET

January 12 vs. Alabama at 4:00 PM ET

January 16 vs. Florida at 9:00 PM ET

January 19 at Mississippi State at 3:00 PM ET

January 26 vs. Texas at 3:00 PM ET

