How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – January 5 Published 3:46 am Sunday, January 5, 2025

The Ole Miss Rebels (10-3) will attempt to continue a five-game winning run when visiting the Texas A&M Aggies (7-6) on Sunday, January 5, 2025 at Reed Arena. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

If you want to know where to watch this game, it can be found on SEC Network +.

Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M Game Info

When: Sunday, January 5, 2025 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 5, 2025 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas

Reed Arena in College Station, Texas How to watch on TV: SEC Network +

SEC Network + Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to access SEC Network +

Ole Miss 2024-25 Stats

Offensively the Aggies are the 130th-ranked squad in the country (69.1 points per game). On defense they are 175th (63.4 points conceded per game).

Ole Miss is grabbing 36.2 rebounds per game this year (58th-ranked in college basketball), and it has ceded just 24.8 rebounds per contest (fourth-best).

At 14.4 assists per game, the Aggies are 127th in the nation.

With 22.4 forced turnovers per game, Ole Miss is 15th-best in college basketball. It ranks 32nd in college basketball by averaging 12.6 turnovers per contest.

Beyond the arc, the Aggies are 332nd in the country in 3-pointers made per game (3.8). They are 328th in 3-point percentage at 25.3%.

Ole Miss has been shining when it comes to defending against three-point shooting this season, ranking second-best in the nation in threes allowed per game (3.0) and 21st-best in three-point percentage allowed (25.2%).

The Aggies take 26.6% percent of their shots from beyond the arc, and 73.4% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 15% of the Aggies’ buckets are 3-pointers, and 85% are 2-pointers.

Texas A&M 2024-25 Stats

The Aggies put up 69.1 points per game and give up 63.4, ranking them 130th in the country offensively and 175th defensively.

In 2024-25, Texas A&M is 45th in college basketball in rebounds (36.8 per game) and 76th in rebounds conceded (29.1).

At 14.4 assists per game, the Aggies are 127th in the country.

Texas A&M commits 17.3 turnovers per game and force 14.5 per game, ranking 262nd and 275th, respectively, in the nation.

Beyond the arc, the Aggies are 332nd in the nation in 3-pointers made per game (3.8). They are 328th in 3-point percentage at 25.3%.

In 2024-25, Texas A&M is 185th in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded (6.1 per game) and 155th in defensive 3-point percentage (29.7%).

The Aggies attempt 26.6% percent of their shots from beyond the arc, and 73.4% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 15% of the Aggies’ baskets are 3-pointers, and 85% are 2-pointers.

Ole Miss’ Top Players

Rebels Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Sira Thienou 13 12.2 5.3 2.0 2.7 0.4 1.0 Kennedy Todd-Williams 13 11.8 5.5 2.8 1.6 1.0 0.9 Madison Scott 13 10.6 5.1 3.8 1.2 1.2 0.2 Starr Jacobs 13 10.3 6.6 1.2 1.8 0.4 0.0 Kirsten Deans 13 9.7 2.3 3.3 1.2 0.2 1.6

Texas A&M’s Top Players

Aggies Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Aicha Coulibaly 13 12.7 5.1 2.4 1.0 1.2 0.4 Sahara Jones 13 11.8 6.7 2.0 0.5 0.5 0.5 Jada Malone 13 10.2 5.2 0.5 0.7 0.4 0.0 Lauren Ware 12 6.5 7.5 1.4 0.4 2.2 0.0 Janae Kent 13 6.1 2.9 0.4 0.5 0.4 0.5

Ole Miss’ Upcoming Schedule

January 5 at Texas A&M at 3:00 PM ET

January 9 vs. Vanderbilt at 7:30 PM ET

January 12 vs. Alabama at 4:00 PM ET

January 16 vs. Florida at 9:00 PM ET

January 19 at Mississippi State at 3:00 PM ET

January 26 vs. Texas at 3:00 PM ET

Texas A&M’s Upcoming Schedule

January 5 vs. Ole Miss at 3:00 PM ET

January 9 at South Carolina at 5:00 PM ET

January 12 at Oklahoma at 5:00 PM ET

January 16 vs. Georgia at 8:00 PM ET

January 23 vs. Kentucky at 7:00 PM ET

January 26 at LSU at 4:00 PM ET

