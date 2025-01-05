How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – January 5
Published 3:46 am Sunday, January 5, 2025
The Ole Miss Rebels (10-3) will attempt to continue a five-game winning run when visiting the Texas A&M Aggies (7-6) on Sunday, January 5, 2025 at Reed Arena. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.
Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 5, 2025 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas
- How to watch on TV: SEC Network +
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to access SEC Network +
Ole Miss 2024-25 Stats
- Offensively the Aggies are the 130th-ranked squad in the country (69.1 points per game). On defense they are 175th (63.4 points conceded per game).
- Ole Miss is grabbing 36.2 rebounds per game this year (58th-ranked in college basketball), and it has ceded just 24.8 rebounds per contest (fourth-best).
- At 14.4 assists per game, the Aggies are 127th in the nation.
- With 22.4 forced turnovers per game, Ole Miss is 15th-best in college basketball. It ranks 32nd in college basketball by averaging 12.6 turnovers per contest.
- Beyond the arc, the Aggies are 332nd in the country in 3-pointers made per game (3.8). They are 328th in 3-point percentage at 25.3%.
- Ole Miss has been shining when it comes to defending against three-point shooting this season, ranking second-best in the nation in threes allowed per game (3.0) and 21st-best in three-point percentage allowed (25.2%).
- The Aggies take 26.6% percent of their shots from beyond the arc, and 73.4% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 15% of the Aggies’ buckets are 3-pointers, and 85% are 2-pointers.
Texas A&M 2024-25 Stats
- The Aggies put up 69.1 points per game and give up 63.4, ranking them 130th in the country offensively and 175th defensively.
- In 2024-25, Texas A&M is 45th in college basketball in rebounds (36.8 per game) and 76th in rebounds conceded (29.1).
- At 14.4 assists per game, the Aggies are 127th in the country.
- Texas A&M commits 17.3 turnovers per game and force 14.5 per game, ranking 262nd and 275th, respectively, in the nation.
- Beyond the arc, the Aggies are 332nd in the nation in 3-pointers made per game (3.8). They are 328th in 3-point percentage at 25.3%.
- In 2024-25, Texas A&M is 185th in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded (6.1 per game) and 155th in defensive 3-point percentage (29.7%).
- The Aggies attempt 26.6% percent of their shots from beyond the arc, and 73.4% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 15% of the Aggies’ baskets are 3-pointers, and 85% are 2-pointers.
Ole Miss’ Top Players
|Name
|GP
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Sira Thienou
|13
|12.2
|5.3
|2.0
|2.7
|0.4
|1.0
|Kennedy Todd-Williams
|13
|11.8
|5.5
|2.8
|1.6
|1.0
|0.9
|Madison Scott
|13
|10.6
|5.1
|3.8
|1.2
|1.2
|0.2
|Starr Jacobs
|13
|10.3
|6.6
|1.2
|1.8
|0.4
|0.0
|Kirsten Deans
|13
|9.7
|2.3
|3.3
|1.2
|0.2
|1.6
Texas A&M’s Top Players
|Name
|GP
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Aicha Coulibaly
|13
|12.7
|5.1
|2.4
|1.0
|1.2
|0.4
|Sahara Jones
|13
|11.8
|6.7
|2.0
|0.5
|0.5
|0.5
|Jada Malone
|13
|10.2
|5.2
|0.5
|0.7
|0.4
|0.0
|Lauren Ware
|12
|6.5
|7.5
|1.4
|0.4
|2.2
|0.0
|Janae Kent
|13
|6.1
|2.9
|0.4
|0.5
|0.4
|0.5
Ole Miss’ Upcoming Schedule
- January 5 at Texas A&M at 3:00 PM ET
- January 9 vs. Vanderbilt at 7:30 PM ET
- January 12 vs. Alabama at 4:00 PM ET
- January 16 vs. Florida at 9:00 PM ET
- January 19 at Mississippi State at 3:00 PM ET
- January 26 vs. Texas at 3:00 PM ET
Texas A&M’s Upcoming Schedule
- January 5 vs. Ole Miss at 3:00 PM ET
- January 9 at South Carolina at 5:00 PM ET
- January 12 at Oklahoma at 5:00 PM ET
- January 16 vs. Georgia at 8:00 PM ET
- January 23 vs. Kentucky at 7:00 PM ET
- January 26 at LSU at 4:00 PM ET
