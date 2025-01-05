How to Watch Memphis vs. North Texas on TV or Live Stream – January 5 Published 4:42 am Sunday, January 5, 2025

The North Texas Mean Green (10-3, 1-0 AAC) hope to extend a four-game winning streak when visiting the No. 21 Memphis Tigers (11-3, 1-0 AAC) at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 5, 2025 at FedExForum. The contest airs on ESPN.

Memphis vs. North Texas Game Info

When: Sunday, January 5, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 5, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: ESPN

Memphis Stats Insights

This season, the Tigers have a 46.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.1% higher than the 41.3% of shots the Mean Green’s opponents have knocked down.

Memphis has a 9-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.3% from the field.

The Tigers are the 149th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mean Green sit at 339th.

The 79.9 points per game the Tigers score are 22.0 more points than the Mean Green give up (57.9).

Memphis has an 11-3 record when scoring more than 57.9 points.

North Texas Stats Insights

The Mean Green have shot at a 44.3% clip from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points above the 41.8% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.

North Texas has compiled an 8-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 41.8% from the field.

The Mean Green are the 339th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 96th.

The Mean Green put up 5.9 fewer points per game (68.7) than the Tigers allow their opponents to score (74.6).

When North Texas allows fewer than 79.9 points, it is 10-3.

Memphis Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Memphis has played better in home games this year, scoring 80.5 points per game, compared to 80.3 per game away from home.

When playing at home, the Tigers are allowing five more points per game (75) than away from home (70).

In home games, Memphis is draining 0.1 fewer three-pointers per game (8.2) than it is away from home (8.3). It owns an identical three-point percentage at home compared to when playing on the road (39.8%).

North Texas Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

At home, North Texas scored 74.2 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 66.3.

The Mean Green allowed fewer points at home (62.8 per game) than away (65.8) last season.

At home, North Texas sunk 9.5 treys per game last season, 2.2 more than it averaged on the road (7.3). North Texas’ 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (41.8%) than on the road (34.2%).

Memphis Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/21/2024 Mississippi State L 79-66 FedExForum 12/28/2024 Ole Miss W 87-70 FedExForum 1/2/2025 @ Florida Atlantic W 90-62 Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena 1/5/2025 North Texas FedExForum 1/11/2025 East Carolina FedExForum 1/16/2025 @ Temple Liacouras Center

North Texas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/20/2024 Appalachian State W 68-64 UNT Coliseum 12/22/2024 Houston Christian W 62-46 UNT Coliseum 12/31/2024 UAB W 78-75 UNT Coliseum 1/5/2025 @ Memphis FedExForum 1/8/2025 Rice UNT Coliseum 1/14/2025 @ East Carolina Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum

