How to Watch Memphis vs. North Texas on TV or Live Stream – January 5
Published 4:42 am Sunday, January 5, 2025
The North Texas Mean Green (10-3, 1-0 AAC) hope to extend a four-game winning streak when visiting the No. 21 Memphis Tigers (11-3, 1-0 AAC) at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 5, 2025 at FedExForum. The contest airs on ESPN.
Memphis vs. North Texas Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 5, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN
Memphis Stats Insights
- This season, the Tigers have a 46.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.1% higher than the 41.3% of shots the Mean Green’s opponents have knocked down.
- Memphis has a 9-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.3% from the field.
- The Tigers are the 149th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mean Green sit at 339th.
- The 79.9 points per game the Tigers score are 22.0 more points than the Mean Green give up (57.9).
- Memphis has an 11-3 record when scoring more than 57.9 points.
North Texas Stats Insights
- The Mean Green have shot at a 44.3% clip from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points above the 41.8% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.
- North Texas has compiled an 8-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 41.8% from the field.
- The Mean Green are the 339th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 96th.
- The Mean Green put up 5.9 fewer points per game (68.7) than the Tigers allow their opponents to score (74.6).
- When North Texas allows fewer than 79.9 points, it is 10-3.
Memphis Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Memphis has played better in home games this year, scoring 80.5 points per game, compared to 80.3 per game away from home.
- When playing at home, the Tigers are allowing five more points per game (75) than away from home (70).
- In home games, Memphis is draining 0.1 fewer three-pointers per game (8.2) than it is away from home (8.3). It owns an identical three-point percentage at home compared to when playing on the road (39.8%).
North Texas Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)
- At home, North Texas scored 74.2 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 66.3.
- The Mean Green allowed fewer points at home (62.8 per game) than away (65.8) last season.
- At home, North Texas sunk 9.5 treys per game last season, 2.2 more than it averaged on the road (7.3). North Texas’ 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (41.8%) than on the road (34.2%).
Memphis Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2024
|Mississippi State
|L 79-66
|FedExForum
|12/28/2024
|Ole Miss
|W 87-70
|FedExForum
|1/2/2025
|@ Florida Atlantic
|W 90-62
|Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena
|1/5/2025
|North Texas
|FedExForum
|1/11/2025
|East Carolina
|FedExForum
|1/16/2025
|@ Temple
|–
|Liacouras Center
North Texas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2024
|Appalachian State
|W 68-64
|UNT Coliseum
|12/22/2024
|Houston Christian
|W 62-46
|UNT Coliseum
|12/31/2024
|UAB
|W 78-75
|UNT Coliseum
|1/5/2025
|@ Memphis
|FedExForum
|1/8/2025
|Rice
|UNT Coliseum
|1/14/2025
|@ East Carolina
|Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum
