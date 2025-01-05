How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games – Sunday, January 5 Published 12:44 am Sunday, January 5, 2025

The North Texas Mean Green versus the Memphis Tigers is one of two games on the Sunday college basketball schedule that features an AAC team in action.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s AAC Games

Florida Atlantic Owls at East Carolina Pirates

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

North Texas Mean Green at No. 21 Memphis Tigers

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id: