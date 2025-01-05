How to live stream NFL RedZone Week 18 with Fubo
Published 12:47 am Sunday, January 5, 2025
NFL fans, don’t miss a moment of the action during 18 in the NFL. Catch every touchdown from every game Sunday afternoon on NFL RedZone! You’ll get seven straight hours of football without commercials from the slate of games below.
Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Sign up today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.
Watch Today’s Matchups on NFL RedZone
Regional restrictions may apply for streaming local games. Watch NFL RedZone to catch touchdowns and big plays from every game in and out of market.
|Matchup
|Time
|TV/Stream
|Odds
|Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans
|1 p.m. ET
|CBS | Paramount+, Fubo
|Favorite: Titans (-1.5)
Total: 36.5
|Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts
|1 p.m. ET
|FOX | Fubo
|Favorite: Colts (-3)
Total: 45
|New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles
|1 p.m. ET
|CBS | Paramount+, Fubo
|Favorite: Eagles (-2.5)
Total: 37
|Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots
|1 p.m. ET
|CBS | Paramount+, Fubo
|Favorite: Bills (-3.5)
Total: 36.5
|Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons
|1 p.m. ET
|CBS | Paramount+, Fubo
|Favorite: Falcons (-7.5)
Total: 48.5
|Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers
|1 p.m. ET
|FOX | Fubo
|Favorite: Packers (-10)
Total: 41.5
|New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|1 p.m. ET
|FOX | Fubo
|Favorite: Buccaneers (-14)
Total: 45
|Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys
|1 p.m. ET
|FOX | Fubo
|Favorite: Commanders (-6.5)
Total: 44
|Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams
|4:25 p.m. ET
|FOX | Fubo
|Favorite: Seahawks (-7)
Total: 38.5
|San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals
|4:25 p.m. ET
|FOX | Fubo
|Favorite: Cardinals (-4.5)
Total: 43
|Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders
|4:25 p.m. ET
|CBS | Paramount+, Fubo
|Favorite: Chargers (-7)
Total: 42
|Miami Dolphins at New York Jets
|4:25 p.m. ET
|FOX | Fubo
|Favorite: Jets (-1)
Total: 38.5
Catch every NFL touchdown with NFL RedZone on Fubo.
