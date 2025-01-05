Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Injury Report Today – January 6
Published 5:40 pm Sunday, January 5, 2025
Let’s take a look at the injury report for the Dallas Mavericks (20-15), which currently includes three players listed (including Kyrie Irving), as the Mavericks prepare for their matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies (23-13, eight injured players) at FedExForum on Monday, January 6 at 8:00 PM ET.
In their most recent matchup on Saturday, the Grizzlies suffered a 121-113 loss to the Warriors. Jaren Jackson Jr.’s team-high 23 points paced the Grizzlies in the losing effort.
The Mavericks head into this game after a 134-122 loss to the Cavaliers on Friday. Quentin Grimes scored a team-high 26 points for the Mavericks in the loss.
Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Gregory Jackson
|PF
|Out
|Foot
|Luke Kennard
|SG
|Questionable
|Hamstring
|8.4
|2.9
|3.2
|John Konchar
|SG
|Questionable
|Shoulder
|2.9
|4
|1.2
|Yuki Kawamura
|PG
|Questionable
|Shoulder
|1.6
|0.3
|0.7
|Vince Williams Jr.
|SG
|Out
|Ankle
|5.3
|3.7
|3
|Santi Aldama
|PF
|Out
|Ankle
|13
|7.3
|3
|Ja Morant
|PG
|Out
|Ac Joint
|21.2
|4.4
|7.9
|Marcus Smart
|PG
|Out
|Finger
|9.2
|2.3
|3.8
Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Luka Doncic
|PG
|Out
|Calf
|28.1
|8.3
|7.8
|Kyrie Irving
|PG
|Out
|Illness
|24.3
|4.6
|4.9
|Dante Exum
|PG
|Out
|Wrist
Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Game Info
- When: Monday, January 6, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: KFAA and FDSSE
