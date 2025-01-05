Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Injury Report Today – January 6

Published 5:40 pm Sunday, January 5, 2025

By Data Skrive

Let’s take a look at the injury report for the Dallas Mavericks (20-15), which currently includes three players listed (including Kyrie Irving), as the Mavericks prepare for their matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies (23-13, eight injured players) at FedExForum on Monday, January 6 at 8:00 PM ET.

In their most recent matchup on Saturday, the Grizzlies suffered a 121-113 loss to the Warriors. Jaren Jackson Jr.’s team-high 23 points paced the Grizzlies in the losing effort.

The Mavericks head into this game after a 134-122 loss to the Cavaliers on Friday. Quentin Grimes scored a team-high 26 points for the Mavericks in the loss.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG
Gregory Jackson PF Out Foot
Luke Kennard SG Questionable Hamstring 8.4 2.9 3.2
John Konchar SG Questionable Shoulder 2.9 4 1.2
Yuki Kawamura PG Questionable Shoulder 1.6 0.3 0.7
Vince Williams Jr. SG Out Ankle 5.3 3.7 3
Santi Aldama PF Out Ankle 13 7.3 3
Ja Morant PG Out Ac Joint 21.2 4.4 7.9
Marcus Smart PG Out Finger 9.2 2.3 3.8

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG
Luka Doncic PG Out Calf 28.1 8.3 7.8
Kyrie Irving PG Out Illness 24.3 4.6 4.9
Dante Exum PG Out Wrist

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Game Info

  • When: Monday, January 6, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
  • TV: KFAA and FDSSE
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

