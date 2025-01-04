Will Gustav Nyquist Score a Goal Against the Flames on January 4? Published 5:52 am Saturday, January 4, 2025

Should you bet on Gustav Nyquist to light the lamp when the Nashville Predators and the Calgary Flames face off on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Gustav Nyquist score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)

Nyquist stats and insights

Nyquist has scored in seven of 38 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not scored against the Flames this season in two games (one shot).

Nyquist has no points on the power play.

He has a 14.6% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.

Flames defensive stats

On defense, the Flames are allowing 115 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 15th in the league.

So far this season, the Flames have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 22.6 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Nyquist recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/3/2025 Canucks 2 1 1 15:13 Away W 3-0 12/31/2024 Wild 1 0 1 19:51 Away L 5-3 12/30/2024 Jets 0 0 0 15:25 Away L 3-0 12/27/2024 Blues 0 0 0 17:33 Away L 7-4 12/23/2024 Hurricanes 0 0 0 20:04 Home W 5-2 12/21/2024 Kings 1 0 1 14:34 Home W 3-2 OT 12/19/2024 Penguins 1 0 1 20:58 Home L 5-4 OT 12/17/2024 Rangers 0 0 0 14:48 Home W 2-0 12/14/2024 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:47 Away L 5-2 12/12/2024 Stars 1 0 1 14:56 Away W 4-1

Predators vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 4, 2025

Saturday, January 4, 2025 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

