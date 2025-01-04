Will Chigoziem Okonkwo Play in Week 18? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates

Published 1:34 pm Saturday, January 4, 2025

By Data Skrive

Looking for Chigoziem Okonkwo’s stats? Here’s everything you need to know.

Looking at season stats, Okonkwo has been targeted 70 times and has 52 catches for 479 yards (9.2 per reception) and two TDs, plus one carry for 17 yards.

Chigoziem Okonkwo Injury Status: Questionable (DNP)

  • Okonkwo shows up on the injury report this week (questionable, abdomen).
  • There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Titans this week:
    • Colton Dowell (out/knee): 0 Rec
    • Tyler Boyd (out/foot): 39 Rec; 390 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs

Titans vs. Texans Game Info

Okonkwo 2024 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch
70 52 479 249 2 9.2

Okonkwo Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs
Week 1 @Bears 2 2 15 1
Week 2 @Jets 3 3 16 0
Week 3 @Packers 2 2 15 0
Week 4 @Dolphins 3 1 5 0
Week 6 @Colts 3 3 6 0
Week 7 @Bills 4 4 50 0
Week 8 @Lions 5 2 14 0
Week 9 @Patriots 4 3 38 0
Week 10 @Chargers 1 1 14 0
Week 11 @Vikings 4 2 19 0
Week 12 @Texans 1 1 70 1
Week 13 @Commanders 6 3 27 0
Week 14 @Jaguars 4 3 8 0
Week 15 @Bengals 10 8 59 0
Week 16 @Colts 11 9 81 0
Week 17 @Jaguars 7 5 42 0

