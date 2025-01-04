NBA Best Bets: Warriors vs. Grizzlies Picks for January 4 Published 5:40 am Saturday, January 4, 2025

The Memphis Grizzlies (23-12) are 3.5-point underdogs against the Golden State Warriors (17-16) at Chase Center on Saturday, January 4, 2025. The game begins at 8:30 PM ET on NBCS-BA and FDSSE.

Before making a wager on this game, have a look at the best bets available on Saturday based on our computer predictions.

Warriors vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Saturday, January 4, 2025 at 8:30 PM ET

Saturday, January 4, 2025 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: NBCS-BA and FDSSE

Warriors vs. Grizzlies Best Bets

Dennis Schroder Over 16.5 PTS

The 16.5-point prop bet set for Dennis Schroder on Saturday is 0.3 higher than his scoring average on the season.

This season, Schroder has scored beyond the points prop number in 12 of 34 games with a set total.

The Warriors are the NBA’s 13th-ranked scoring team (112.3 points per game), while the Grizzlies are 21st defensively in terms of points conceded per game (114.8).

Golden State is 11-4 when putting up more points than 114.8.

Jaren Jackson Jr. Over 26.5 PTS

The 26.5-point prop total for Jaren Jackson Jr. on Saturday is 4.2 higher than his season scoring average, which is 22.3.

Jackson has gone over 19 times on a points prop this season (in 33 opportunities).

Memphis is the NBA’s highest-scoring team offensively (123.5 points per game), while Golden State is ninth-ranked on defense (110.4 conceded).

Memphis has put together a 22-5 record when it scores more than 110.4 points.

Pick ATS: Grizzlies (+ 3.5)

Against the spread, Golden State is 17-16-0 this year.

Memphis is 23-12-0 against the spread this year.

Against the spread as 3.5-point favorites or more, the Warriors are 6-9.

The Grizzlies’ ATS record as 3.5-point underdogs or greater is 6-3.

Pick OU:

Over (229.5)





The Warriors and their opponents have gone over 229.5 combined points in 14 of 33 games this season.

Grizzlies games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 229.5 points in 23 of 35 outings.

The average total in Golden State’s games this season is 225.7, 3.8 points fewer than this matchup’s over/under.

Memphis’ average game total this season has been 232.8, 3.3 more points than this matchup’s over/under.

The Warriors score the 19th-most points in the NBA this season, while the Grizzlies’ offense racks up the most.

The Grizzlies have surrendered the 25th-fewest points in the league this season, while the Warriors have given up the seventh-fewest.

Moneyline Pick: Grizzlies (+125)

This season, the Warriors have won 11 out of the 17 games, or 64.7%, in which they’ve been favored.

The Grizzlies have won in five, or 45.5%, of the 11 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

Golden State has a record of 9-6, a 60% win rate, when it’s favored by -155 or more by bookmakers this season.

This year, Memphis has won four of nine games when listed as at least +125 or better on the moneyline.

The bookmakers’ moneyline implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for the Warriors.

