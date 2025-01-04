Memphis vs. North Texas Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – January 5 Published 4:48 pm Saturday, January 4, 2025

Sunday’s game features the No. 21 Memphis Tigers (11-3, 1-0 AAC) and the North Texas Mean Green (10-3, 1-0 AAC) facing off at FedExForum (on January 5) at 5:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 75-65 victory for Memphis.

According to our computer prediction, Memphis is projected to cover the spread (9.5) against North Texas. The two sides are expected to go over the 136.5 over/under.

Memphis vs. North Texas Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, January 5, 2025

Sunday, January 5, 2025 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

FedExForum Line: Memphis -9.5

Memphis -9.5 Point total: 136.5

136.5 Moneyline (to win): Memphis -490, North Texas +375

Memphis vs. North Texas Score Prediction

Prediction:

Memphis 75, North Texas 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Memphis vs. North Texas

Pick ATS: Memphis (-9.5)

Memphis (-9.5) Pick OU: Over (136.5)

Memphis has a 9-5-0 record against the spread this season compared to North Texas, who is 5-6-0 ATS. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Tigers are 8-6-0 and the Mean Green are 6-5-0. The two teams score 148.6 points per game, 12.1 more points than this matchup’s total. Memphis has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall in the last 10 games. North Texas has gone 4-6 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its last 10 contests.

Memphis Performance Insights

The Tigers outscore opponents by 5.3 points per game (scoring 79.9 points per game to rank 80th in college basketball while allowing 74.6 per outing to rank 266th in college basketball) and have a +74 scoring differential overall.

Memphis records 33.6 rebounds per game (150th in college basketball) while allowing 31.6 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 2.0 boards per game.

Memphis knocks down 8.2 three-pointers per game (148th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 9.0 on average.

The Tigers average 98.0 points per 100 possessions on offense (149th in college basketball), and allow 91.5 points per 100 possessions (197th in college basketball).

Memphis has had more turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 14.1 per game (338th in college basketball action) while forcing 12.5 (152nd in college basketball).

North Texas Performance Insights

The Mean Green put up 68.7 points per game (318th in college basketball) while giving up 57.9 per outing (fifth in college basketball). They have a +140 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 10.8 points per game.

North Texas grabs 28.8 rebounds per game (337th in college basketball) while conceding 25.7 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 3.1 boards per game.

North Texas connects on 7.4 three-pointers per game (217th in college basketball) at a 35.8% rate (93rd in college basketball), compared to the 6.5 its opponents make, shooting 32.4% from deep.

North Texas has committed 9.8 turnovers per game (44th in college basketball), 3.8 fewer than the 13.6 it forces (71st in college basketball).

