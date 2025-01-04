January 5 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

Published 11:21 pm Saturday, January 4, 2025

By Data Skrive

January 5 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

The games in a Sunday NHL lineup that shouldn’t be missed include the Tampa Bay Lightning squaring off against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center.

If you are looking for how to watch today’s NHL play, we’ve got you covered. Take a look at the links below.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

NHL LIVE STREAM: Watch the NHL all season long with Fubo!

How to Watch January 5 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream
New York Rangers @ Chicago Blackhawks 3 p.m. ET ABC Fubo
New York Islanders @ Boston Bruins 6 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Pittsburgh Penguins @ Carolina Hurricanes 6 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Philadelphia Flyers @ Toronto Maple Leafs 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Tampa Bay Lightning @ Anaheim Ducks 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.

id:

More How to Watch, DS

January 3 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

January 3 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

January 2 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

January 2 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

December 31 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

December 31 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

December 30 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

December 30 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Friends2Follow