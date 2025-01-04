January 5 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 11:21 pm Saturday, January 4, 2025

The games in a Sunday NHL lineup that shouldn’t be missed include the Tampa Bay Lightning squaring off against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center.

If you are looking for how to watch today’s NHL play, we’ve got you covered. Take a look at the links below.

How to Watch January 5 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream New York Rangers @ Chicago Blackhawks 3 p.m. ET ABC Fubo New York Islanders @ Boston Bruins 6 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Pittsburgh Penguins @ Carolina Hurricanes 6 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Philadelphia Flyers @ Toronto Maple Leafs 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Tampa Bay Lightning @ Anaheim Ducks 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.

