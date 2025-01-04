How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, January 5 Published 8:51 pm Saturday, January 4, 2025

The Sunday college basketball slate includes 15 games featuring a ranked team in play. Among those games is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish taking on the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Pittsburgh Panthers at No. 14 Duke Blue Devils

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV channel: ACCN

ACCN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Northwestern Wildcats at No. 10 Ohio State Buckeyes

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV channel: B1G+

No. 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 7 UConn Huskies at Villanova Wildcats

Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV channel: SNY

No. 2 South Carolina Gamecocks at Mississippi State Bulldogs

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Boston College Eagles at No. 22 NC State Wolfpack

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 25 Ole Miss Rebels at Texas A&M Aggies

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats at Vanderbilt Commodores

Time: 3:00 PM ET

Arkansas Razorbacks at No. 5 Texas Longhorns

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 9 Oklahoma Sooners at No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Missouri Tigers at No. 19 Alabama Crimson Tide

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Auburn Tigers at No. 6 LSU Tigers

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 8 Maryland Terrapins at No. 23 Iowa Hawkeyes

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 20 California Golden Bears at SMU Mustangs

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV channel: ACCN

ACCN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 4 USC Trojans at Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id: