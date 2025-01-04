How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, January 5
The Sunday college basketball slate includes 15 games featuring a ranked team in play. Among those games is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish taking on the North Carolina Tar Heels.
Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Today’s Top 25 Games
Pittsburgh Panthers at No. 14 Duke Blue Devils
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ACCN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Northwestern Wildcats at No. 10 Ohio State Buckeyes
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV channel: B1G+
No. 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 7 UConn Huskies at Villanova Wildcats
- Time: 1:30 PM ET
- TV channel: SNY
No. 2 South Carolina Gamecocks at Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Boston College Eagles at No. 22 NC State Wolfpack
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ACC Network Extra
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
No. 25 Ole Miss Rebels at Texas A&M Aggies
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats at Vanderbilt Commodores
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
Arkansas Razorbacks at No. 5 Texas Longhorns
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
No. 9 Oklahoma Sooners at No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Missouri Tigers at No. 19 Alabama Crimson Tide
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Auburn Tigers at No. 6 LSU Tigers
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 8 Maryland Terrapins at No. 23 Iowa Hawkeyes
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV channel: Big Ten Network
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 20 California Golden Bears at SMU Mustangs
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ACCN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 4 USC Trojans at Rutgers Scarlet Knights
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV channel: Big Ten Network
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
