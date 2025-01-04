How to Watch the Warriors vs. Grizzlies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 4 Published 3:57 am Saturday, January 4, 2025

The Memphis Grizzlies (23-12) take on the Golden State Warriors (17-16) at Chase Center on January 4, 2025.

Warriors vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Saturday, January 4, 2025 at 8:30 PM ET

Saturday, January 4, 2025 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV Channel: NBCS-BA, FDSSE

NBCS-BA, FDSSE

Warriors Stats Insights

The Warriors are shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 44.4% the Grizzlies allow to opponents.

Golden State has a 14-5 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.4% from the field.

The Warriors are the third best rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies rank second.

The 112.3 points per game the Warriors record are only 2.5 fewer points than the Grizzlies allow (114.8).

Golden State is 11-4 when scoring more than 114.8 points.

Grizzlies Stats Insights

The Grizzlies’ 48.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.2 percentage points higher than the Warriors have given up to their opponents (45%).

Memphis is 22-6 when it shoots better than 45% from the field.

The Warriors are the second best rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies rank second.

The Grizzlies’ 123.5 points per game are 13.1 more points than the 110.4 the Warriors allow.

Memphis is 22-5 when it scores more than 110.4 points.

Warriors Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home, the Warriors are posting 0.4 more points per game (112.5) than they are in away games (112.1).

In home games, Golden State is surrendering 0.8 fewer points per game (110) than away from home (110.8).

The Warriors are draining 15.6 threes per game with a 37.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which is 1.2 more threes and 1.3% points better than they’re averaging when playing on the road (14.4 threes per game, 35.8% three-point percentage).

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

At home the Grizzlies put up 124.2 points per game, 1.4 more than on the road (122.8). Defensively they give up 110.9 points per game at home, eight less than away (118.9).

Memphis concedes 110.9 points per game at home, and 118.9 on the road.

The Grizzlies collect 2.2 more assists per game at home (31.6) than on the road (29.4).

Warriors Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Stephen Curry Out Knee Andrew Wiggins Questionable Hamstring Brandin Podziemski Out Abdominal Gary Payton II Out Calf

Grizzlies Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Vince Williams Jr. Out Ankle Santi Aldama Out Ankle Ja Morant Out Ac Joint Yuki Kawamura Questionable Shoulder Gregory Jackson Out Foot Marcus Smart Out Finger

