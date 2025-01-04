How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Georgia on TV or Live Stream – January 4 Published 12:43 am Saturday, January 4, 2025

The Georgia Bulldogs (12-1, 0-0 SEC) will look to continue a seven-game winning streak when hitting the road against the No. 24 Ole Miss Rebels (11-2, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, January 4, 2025 at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. It airs at 12:00 PM ET on SEC Network.

Ole Miss vs. Georgia Game Info

When: Saturday, January 4, 2025 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 4, 2025 at 12:00 PM ET Where: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi

The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi TV: SEC Network

Ole Miss Stats Insights

This season, the Rebels have a 45.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.9% higher than the 38.5% of shots the Bulldogs’ opponents have hit.

Ole Miss is 9-1 when it shoots better than 38.5% from the field.

The Rebels are the 249th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs rank 46th.

The Rebels record 16.6 more points per game (80.8) than the Bulldogs give up (64.2).

When Ole Miss puts up more than 64.2 points, it is 10-2.

Georgia Stats Insights

The Bulldogs’ 50.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.5 percentage points higher than the Rebels have given up to their opponents (41.2%).

Georgia is 12-1 when it shoots higher than 41.2% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the 46th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Rebels sit at 230th.

The Bulldogs score 17.1 more points per game (82.6) than the Rebels give up to opponents (65.5).

Georgia is 12-1 when giving up fewer than 80.8 points.

Ole Miss Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

When playing at home last season, Ole Miss averaged 6.7 more points per game (76.7) than it did on the road (70.0).

The Rebels ceded 71.6 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 76.9 in road games.

Looking at three-pointers, Ole Miss performed better in home games last season, draining 7.6 threes per game with a 36.3% three-point percentage, compared to 6.6 threes per game and a 34.3% three-point percentage away from home.

Georgia Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

Georgia put up fewer points at home (75.3 per game) than on the road (76.6) last season.

In 2023-24, the Bulldogs conceded 5.0 fewer points per game at home (72.4) than on the road (77.4).

Georgia knocked down fewer 3-pointers at home (7.6 per game) than away (8.8) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.5%) than on the road (35.5%).

Ole Miss Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/17/2024 Southern W 74-61 The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss 12/21/2024 Queens W 80-62 The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss 12/28/2024 @ Memphis L 87-70 FedExForum 1/4/2025 Georgia The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss 1/8/2025 @ Arkansas Bud Walton Arena 1/11/2025 LSU – The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss

Georgia Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/19/2024 Buffalo W 100-49 Stegeman Coliseum 12/22/2024 Charleston Southern W 81-65 Stegeman Coliseum 12/29/2024 South Carolina State W 79-72 Stegeman Coliseum 1/4/2025 @ Ole Miss The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss 1/7/2025 Kentucky Stegeman Coliseum 1/11/2025 Oklahoma – Stegeman Coliseum

