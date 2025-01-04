How to Watch Memphis vs. North Texas Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – January 4 Published 3:46 am Saturday, January 4, 2025

The North Texas Eagles (10-4) will attempt to extend a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the Memphis Tigers (3-9) on Saturday, January 4, 2025 at Elma Roane Fieldhouse. It airs at 3:00 PM ET.

Memphis vs. North Texas Game Info

When: Saturday, January 4, 2025 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 4, 2025 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Elma Roane Fieldhouse in Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis 2024-25 Stats

In 2024-25, the Eagles are 121st in the nation offensively (70 points scored per game) and 161st defensively (62.8 points allowed).

Memphis, who ranks 143rd in college basketball with 33.6 boards per game, is allowing 38.5 rebounds per contest, which is 11th-worst in the country.

With 11.8 assists per game, the Eagles are 263rd in the country.

Memphis is 174th in the country with 16 turnovers per game so far this season. Meanwhile, it ranks 299th with 14 forced turnovers per contest.

With 4.1 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 29.6% from downtown, the Eagles are 324th and 227th in college basketball, respectively, in those categories.

So far this year, Memphis is ceding 6.7 treys per game (255th-ranked in college basketball) and is allowing opponents to shoot 30.4% (185th-ranked) from downtown.

In 2024-25, the Eagles have attempted 24.5% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line, and 75.5% percent from inside it. In terms of made shots, 16.7% of the Eagles’ baskets have been 3-pointers, and 83.3% have been 2-pointers.

North Texas 2024-25 Stats

In 2024-25, the Eagles are 121st in the country offensively (70 points scored per game) and 161st defensively (62.8 points allowed).

North Texas is 169th in college basketball in rebounds per game (33.1) and 157th in rebounds conceded (31).

The Eagles are 263rd in college basketball in assists (11.8 per game) in 2024-25.

With 15.1 turnovers committed per game and 16.9 turnovers forced, North Texas is 132nd and 139th in the country, respectively.

In 2024-25, the Eagles are 324th in the country in 3-point makes (4.1 per game) and 227th in 3-point percentage (29.6%).

North Texas gives up 6.4 3-pointers per game and concedes 29.6% from beyond the arc, ranking 215th and 148th, respectively, in college basketball.

In 2024-25, the Eagles have attempted 75.5% percent of their shots from inside the 3-point line, and 24.5% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 83.3% of the Eagles’ baskets have been 2-pointers, and 16.7% have been 3-pointers.

Memphis’ Top Players

Tigers Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM TI’lan Boler 12 17.3 2.8 1.1 0.8 0.3 2.5 DeeDee Hagemann 3 16 2 8 1.3 0 1 Alasia Smith 12 12.3 7.3 1.8 2.3 0.6 0.5 Hannah Riddick 4 11.5 8 0.8 0.5 0.3 0 Tanyuel 12 10.1 4.1 2.8 1.3 0.2 0.8

North Texas’ Top Players

Eagles Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tommisha Lampkin 13 16.8 8.8 1.2 1.2 1.2 0 Desiree Wooten 14 11.6 4.1 3.1 1.7 0.4 0.9 Kyla Deck 13 11.2 3.5 2 1.9 0.2 1.1 Ereauna Hardaway 14 10.4 3.5 2.5 1.2 0 0.8 Jaaucklyn Moore 14 7.9 1.9 1.1 0.8 0.4 1.2

Memphis’ Upcoming Schedule

January 4 vs. North Texas at 3:00 PM ET

January 8 at UAB at 7:00 PM ET

January 12 at Rice at 3:00 PM ET

January 15 vs. UTSA at 8:00 PM ET

January 18 at Tulane at 3:00 PM ET

January 25 at Tulsa at 3:00 PM ET

North Texas’ Upcoming Schedule

January 4 at Memphis at 3:00 PM ET

January 8 at Tulane at 7:30 PM ET

January 11 vs. South Florida at 3:00 PM ET

January 15 vs. Rice at 7:30 PM ET

January 18 vs. Wichita State at 3:00 PM ET

January 25 at Florida Atlantic at 2:00 PM ET

id: