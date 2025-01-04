How to Watch Memphis vs. North Texas Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – January 4
Published 3:46 am Saturday, January 4, 2025
The North Texas Eagles (10-4) will attempt to extend a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the Memphis Tigers (3-9) on Saturday, January 4, 2025 at Elma Roane Fieldhouse. It airs at 3:00 PM ET.
Memphis vs. North Texas Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 4, 2025 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Elma Roane Fieldhouse in Memphis, Tennessee
Memphis 2024-25 Stats
- In 2024-25, the Eagles are 121st in the nation offensively (70 points scored per game) and 161st defensively (62.8 points allowed).
- Memphis, who ranks 143rd in college basketball with 33.6 boards per game, is allowing 38.5 rebounds per contest, which is 11th-worst in the country.
- With 11.8 assists per game, the Eagles are 263rd in the country.
- Memphis is 174th in the country with 16 turnovers per game so far this season. Meanwhile, it ranks 299th with 14 forced turnovers per contest.
- With 4.1 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 29.6% from downtown, the Eagles are 324th and 227th in college basketball, respectively, in those categories.
- So far this year, Memphis is ceding 6.7 treys per game (255th-ranked in college basketball) and is allowing opponents to shoot 30.4% (185th-ranked) from downtown.
- In 2024-25, the Eagles have attempted 24.5% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line, and 75.5% percent from inside it. In terms of made shots, 16.7% of the Eagles’ baskets have been 3-pointers, and 83.3% have been 2-pointers.
North Texas 2024-25 Stats
- In 2024-25, the Eagles are 121st in the country offensively (70 points scored per game) and 161st defensively (62.8 points allowed).
- North Texas is 169th in college basketball in rebounds per game (33.1) and 157th in rebounds conceded (31).
- The Eagles are 263rd in college basketball in assists (11.8 per game) in 2024-25.
- With 15.1 turnovers committed per game and 16.9 turnovers forced, North Texas is 132nd and 139th in the country, respectively.
- In 2024-25, the Eagles are 324th in the country in 3-point makes (4.1 per game) and 227th in 3-point percentage (29.6%).
- North Texas gives up 6.4 3-pointers per game and concedes 29.6% from beyond the arc, ranking 215th and 148th, respectively, in college basketball.
- In 2024-25, the Eagles have attempted 75.5% percent of their shots from inside the 3-point line, and 24.5% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 83.3% of the Eagles’ baskets have been 2-pointers, and 16.7% have been 3-pointers.
Memphis’ Top Players
|Name
|GP
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|TI’lan Boler
|12
|17.3
|2.8
|1.1
|0.8
|0.3
|2.5
|DeeDee Hagemann
|3
|16
|2
|8
|1.3
|0
|1
|Alasia Smith
|12
|12.3
|7.3
|1.8
|2.3
|0.6
|0.5
|Hannah Riddick
|4
|11.5
|8
|0.8
|0.5
|0.3
|0
|Tanyuel
|12
|10.1
|4.1
|2.8
|1.3
|0.2
|0.8
North Texas’ Top Players
|Name
|GP
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Tommisha Lampkin
|13
|16.8
|8.8
|1.2
|1.2
|1.2
|0
|Desiree Wooten
|14
|11.6
|4.1
|3.1
|1.7
|0.4
|0.9
|Kyla Deck
|13
|11.2
|3.5
|2
|1.9
|0.2
|1.1
|Ereauna Hardaway
|14
|10.4
|3.5
|2.5
|1.2
|0
|0.8
|Jaaucklyn Moore
|14
|7.9
|1.9
|1.1
|0.8
|0.4
|1.2
Memphis’ Upcoming Schedule
- January 4 vs. North Texas at 3:00 PM ET
- January 8 at UAB at 7:00 PM ET
- January 12 at Rice at 3:00 PM ET
- January 15 vs. UTSA at 8:00 PM ET
- January 18 at Tulane at 3:00 PM ET
- January 25 at Tulsa at 3:00 PM ET
North Texas’ Upcoming Schedule
- January 4 at Memphis at 3:00 PM ET
- January 8 at Tulane at 7:30 PM ET
- January 11 vs. South Florida at 3:00 PM ET
- January 15 vs. Rice at 7:30 PM ET
- January 18 vs. Wichita State at 3:00 PM ET
- January 25 at Florida Atlantic at 2:00 PM ET
