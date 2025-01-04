How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games – Saturday, January 4

Published 4:45 am Saturday, January 4, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games - Saturday, January 4

There are three games on the college basketball schedule on Saturday that feature AAC squads. That includes the UTSA Roadrunners versus the Tulane Green Wave.

Today’s AAC Games

Charlotte 49ers at Rice Owls

Tulsa Golden Hurricane at UAB Blazers

UTSA Roadrunners at Tulane Green Wave

