How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games – Saturday, January 4 Published 4:45 am Saturday, January 4, 2025

There are three games on the college basketball schedule on Saturday that feature AAC squads. That includes the UTSA Roadrunners versus the Tulane Green Wave.

Today’s AAC Games

Charlotte 49ers at Rice Owls

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Tulsa Golden Hurricane at UAB Blazers

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

UTSA Roadrunners at Tulane Green Wave

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

