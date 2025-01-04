Flames vs. Predators Injury Report Today – January 4

Published 12:42 am Saturday, January 4, 2025

By Data Skrive

Currently, the Calgary Flames (18-13-7) have two players on the injury report for their matchup with the Nashville Predators (12-20-7) at Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday, January 4 at 10:00 PM ET.

Calgary Flames Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Justin Kirkland C Out For Season Lower Body
Anthony Mantha RW Out For Season Lower Body

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed
Jeremy Lauzon D Questionable Lower Body
Thomas Novak C Questionable Upper Body
Adam Wilsby D Questionable Upper Body
Cole Smith LW Out Lower Body

Flames vs. Predators Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, January 4, 2025
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Location: Calgary, Alberta
  • Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome

Flames Season Insights

  • The Flames rank 28th in the league with 101 goals scored (2.7 per game).
  • Calgary has given up 115 total goals (3.0 per game), ranking 15th in league play in goals against.
  • Their goal differential (-14) ranks 22nd in the league.

Predators Season Insights

  • The Predators’ 94 goals on the season (2.4 per game) rank them 32nd in the league.
  • Nashville’s total of 122 goals given up (3.1 per game) ranks 21st in the league.
  • They have the 30th-ranked goal differential in the league at -28.

Flames vs. Predators Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Flames (-111) Predators (-108) 6

