Flames vs. Predators Injury Report Today – January 4 Published 12:42 am Saturday, January 4, 2025

Currently, the Calgary Flames (18-13-7) have two players on the injury report for their matchup with the Nashville Predators (12-20-7) at Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday, January 4 at 10:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Calgary Flames Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Justin Kirkland C Out For Season Lower Body Anthony Mantha RW Out For Season Lower Body

Email newsletter signup

Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed Jeremy Lauzon D Questionable Lower Body Thomas Novak C Questionable Upper Body Adam Wilsby D Questionable Upper Body Cole Smith LW Out Lower Body

Flames vs. Predators Game Info

Date: Saturday, January 4, 2025

Saturday, January 4, 2025 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Calgary, Alberta

Calgary, Alberta Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Flames Season Insights

The Flames rank 28th in the league with 101 goals scored (2.7 per game).

Calgary has given up 115 total goals (3.0 per game), ranking 15th in league play in goals against.

Their goal differential (-14) ranks 22nd in the league.

Predators Season Insights

The Predators’ 94 goals on the season (2.4 per game) rank them 32nd in the league.

Nashville’s total of 122 goals given up (3.1 per game) ranks 21st in the league.

They have the 30th-ranked goal differential in the league at -28.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Flames vs. Predators Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Flames (-111) Predators (-108) 6

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: