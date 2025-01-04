Flames vs. Predators Injury Report Today – January 4
Published 12:42 am Saturday, January 4, 2025
Currently, the Calgary Flames (18-13-7) have two players on the injury report for their matchup with the Nashville Predators (12-20-7) at Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday, January 4 at 10:00 PM ET.
Calgary Flames Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Justin Kirkland
|C
|Out For Season
|Lower Body
|Anthony Mantha
|RW
|Out For Season
|Lower Body
Nashville Predators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Austin Roest
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Jeremy Lauzon
|D
|Questionable
|Lower Body
|Thomas Novak
|C
|Questionable
|Upper Body
|Adam Wilsby
|D
|Questionable
|Upper Body
|Cole Smith
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
Flames vs. Predators Game Info
- Date: Saturday, January 4, 2025
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Location: Calgary, Alberta
- Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome
Flames Season Insights
- The Flames rank 28th in the league with 101 goals scored (2.7 per game).
- Calgary has given up 115 total goals (3.0 per game), ranking 15th in league play in goals against.
- Their goal differential (-14) ranks 22nd in the league.
Predators Season Insights
- The Predators’ 94 goals on the season (2.4 per game) rank them 32nd in the league.
- Nashville’s total of 122 goals given up (3.1 per game) ranks 21st in the league.
- They have the 30th-ranked goal differential in the league at -28.
Flames vs. Predators Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Flames (-111)
|Predators (-108)
|6
