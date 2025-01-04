College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, January 5
Published 8:48 pm Saturday, January 4, 2025
The Sunday college basketball slate in the AAC has plenty of exciting matchups in store. Among those contests is the North Texas Mean Green taking on the Memphis Tigers, and we have picks against the spread available for you in this article.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
AAC Picks ATS Today
Email newsletter signup
Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.
Pick: East Carolina +2.5 vs. Florida Atlantic
- Matchup: Florida Atlantic Owls at East Carolina Pirates
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Florida Atlantic by 2.2 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Florida Atlantic -2.5
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: January 5
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.
Pick: Memphis -9.5 vs. North Texas
- Matchup: North Texas Mean Green at Memphis Tigers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Memphis by 9.9 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Memphis -9.5
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Date: January 5
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.