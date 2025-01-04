College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, January 5 Published 8:48 pm Saturday, January 4, 2025

The Sunday college basketball slate in the AAC has plenty of exciting matchups in store. Among those contests is the North Texas Mean Green taking on the Memphis Tigers, and we have picks against the spread available for you in this article.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

AAC Picks ATS Today

Email newsletter signup

Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Pick: East Carolina +2.5 vs. Florida Atlantic

Matchup: Florida Atlantic Owls at East Carolina Pirates

Florida Atlantic Owls at East Carolina Pirates Projected Favorite & Spread: Florida Atlantic by 2.2 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Florida Atlantic by 2.2 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Florida Atlantic -2.5

Florida Atlantic -2.5 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: January 5

January 5 TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Pick: Memphis -9.5 vs. North Texas

Matchup: North Texas Mean Green at Memphis Tigers

North Texas Mean Green at Memphis Tigers Projected Favorite & Spread: Memphis by 9.9 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Memphis by 9.9 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Memphis -9.5

Memphis -9.5 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Date: January 5

January 5 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: